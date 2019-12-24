https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Tampa-Bay-6-Florida-1-14928896.php
Tampa Bay 6, Florida 1
|Florida
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|1
|—
|6
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 13 (Kucherov, Cernak), 0:41. 2, Tampa Bay, Hedman 6 (Palat, Point), 15:06. 3, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 5 (Palat), 18:03 (pp).
Second Period_4, Florida, Huberdeau 13 (Trocheck, Ekblad), 2:47 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Killorn 10 (Stamkos, Hedman), 5:53 (pp). 6, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 12 (Stamkos, Point), 9:52 (pp).
Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, Hedman 7 (Kucherov, Point), 18:05.
Shots on Goal_Florida 9-11-10_30. Tampa Bay 16-7-11_34.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 4; Tampa Bay 3 of 4.
Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 13-9-4 (34 shots-28 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 14-9-2 (30-29).
A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:25.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.
