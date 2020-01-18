Tampa Bay 7, Winnipeg 1
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|2
|—
|7
|Winnipeg
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 10 (Palat, Johnson), 9:27. 2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 21 (Stamkos, Point), 12:21. 3, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 11 (Palat), 19:07.
Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 22 (Point, Stamkos), 7:21. 5, Tampa Bay, Verhaeghe 6 (McDonagh), 11:10. 6, Winnipeg, Roslovic 9 (Perreault), 11:44.
Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 12 (Palat), 7:48. 8, Tampa Bay, Killorn 20 (Sergachev, Stephens), 10:45.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-9-10_26. Winnipeg 5-18-8_31.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 1; Winnipeg 0 of 2.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 24-9-2 (31 shots-30 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 21-14-4 (12-7), Winnipeg, Brossoit 4-5-0 (14-12).
A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:22.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Greg Devorski.