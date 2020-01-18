Statistics after 16 games

COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Winston 626 380 60.7 5109 8.16 33 5.3 30 4.8 71t 84.3
Griffin 4 2 50.0 18 4.5 0 0.0 0 0.0 13 62.5
TEAM 630 382 60.6 4845 8.14 33 5.2 30 4.8 71t 84
OPPONENTS 664 408 61.4 4322 7.0 30 4.5 12 1.8 75t 90
RUSHING ATT. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Jones 172 724 4.2 49 6
Barber 154 470 3.1 17 6
Winston 59 250 4.2 26 1
Ogunbowale 11 17 1.5 12 2
Miller 2 16 8.0 18 0
Perriman 2 16 8.0 13 0
Franklin 1 11 11.0 11 0
Logan 3 10 3.3 6 0
Godwin 1 8 8.0 8 0
Griffin 4 -1 -0.3 0 0
TEAM 409 1521 3.7 49 15
OPPONENTS 362 1181 3.3 59 11
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Godwin 86 1333 15.5 71t 9
Evans 67 1157 17.3 67t 8
Brate 36 311 8.6 37 4
Perriman 36 645 17.9 44 6
Ogunbowale 35 286 8.2 21 0
Howard 34 459 13.5 33 1
Jones 31 309 10.0 41 0
Barber 16 115 7.2 16 1
Watson 15 159 10.6 17t 2
Miller 13 200 15.4 48 1
Wilson 3 35 11.7 14 0
Hudson 2 26 13.0 14 0
Hyman 2 34 17.0 31 0
Logan 2 13 6.5 11 0
Auclair 1 11 11.0 11 0
Grayson 1 3 3.0 3 0
McElroy 1 30 30.0 30 0
Vea 1 1 1.0 1t 1
TEAM 382 5127 13.4 71t 33
OPPONENTS 408 4647 11.4 75t 30
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Murphy-Bunting 3 88 29.3 70t 1
Dean 2 31 15.5 31 0
David 1 26 26.0 26 0
Adams 1 21 21.0 21 0
Hargreaves III 1 15 15.0 15t 1
Whitehead 1 11 11.0 11 0
White 1 5 5.0 5 0
Barrett 1 4 4.0 4 0
Davis 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 12 201 16.8 70t 2
OPPONENTS 30 469 15.6 80t 7
SACKS NO.
Barrett 19.5
Pierre-Paul 8.5
Nassib 6.0
Suh 2.5
Vea 2.5
White 2.5
Acho 1.0
David 1.0
Edwards 1.0
Gholston 1.0
Murphy-Bunting 1.0
Allen 0.5
TEAM 47.0
OPPONENTS 47.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Pinion 57 2464 43.2 38.3 19 63 0
TEAM 57 2464 43.2 38.3 19 63 0
OPPONENTS 64 3006 47.0 44.0 25 63 0
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Logan 13 124 9.5 40 0
Wilson 15 42 2.8 11 0
Schnell 2 3 1.5 2 0
Watson 2 3 1.5 7 0
Dean 1 0 0.0 0 0
Hargreaves III 0 0 0.0 0 0
Mickens 0 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 33 172 5.2 40 0
OPPONENTS 25 222 8.9 43 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Logan 13 271 20.8 39 0
Ogunbowale 12 223 18.6 26 0
TEAM 25 494 19.8 39 0
OPPONENTS 9 207 23.0 45 0
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Barber 1 0 0
David 0 0 1
Davis 0 0 1
Dean 1 0 0
Edwards 0 1 1
Hargreaves III 0 0 1
Howard 1 0 0
Jensen 0 4 0
Jones 3 0 0
Minter 0 0 1
Nassib 0 0 1
Nunez-Roches 0 0 1
Ogunbowale 2 0 0
Suh 0 0 4
White 0 0 4
Whitehead 0 0 1
Wilson 3 2 0
Winston 12 3 0
TEAM 23 10 16
OPPONENTS 27 8 11
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 106 169 70 113 0 458
OPPONENTS 99 113 101 124 12 449
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF TOT
Gay 0 0 0 0 43 48 27 35 58 0 124
Godwin 9 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 56
Evans 8 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 50
Barber 7 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 44
Jones 6 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36
Perriman 6 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36
Brate 4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24
Winston 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14
Ogunbowale 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Suh 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Watson 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
White 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Hargreaves III 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Howard 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Miller 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Murphy-Bunting 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Vea 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
TEAM 54 15 33 4 43 48 27 35 58 0 405
OPPONENTS 48 11 30 0 38 39 37 43 58 1 401
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Gay 0/ 0 6/ 6 5/ 7 11/ 15 5/ 8
TEAM 0/ 0 6/ 6 5/ 7 11/ 15 5/ 8
OPPONENTS 1/ 1 8/ 8 11/ 11 11/ 15 7/ 9