Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 30, 2020

Tampa Bay Lightning
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 86 Nikita Kucherov 49 22 36 58 17 26 4 0 3 149 .148
F 91 Steven Stamkos 47 22 31 53 5 18 8 0 4 151 .146
F 21 Brayden Point 47 18 26 44 16 9 7 0 3 100 .180
D 77 Victor Hedman 48 9 33 42 12 23 3 0 2 110 .082
F 17 Alex Killorn 48 20 20 40 15 12 7 0 5 98 .204
F 71 Anthony Cirelli 49 12 22 34 17 24 1 0 2 80 .150
F 18 Ondrej Palat 49 12 19 31 20 18 3 1 2 99 .121
D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 50 7 20 27 21 24 1 0 0 97 .072
D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 50 7 18 25 11 39 4 0 0 81 .086
F 9 Tyler Johnson 45 12 12 24 5 10 0 0 2 82 .146
F 37 Yanni Gourde 50 6 13 19 -5 32 1 0 3 82 .073
F 14 Patrick Maroon 45 6 10 16 1 60 1 0 1 62 .097
F 13 Cedric Paquette 42 4 9 13 -5 24 0 1 0 58 .069
D 27 Ryan McDonagh 44 1 11 12 2 13 0 0 0 45 .022
F 23 Carter Verhaeghe 37 6 4 10 -6 6 1 0 0 44 .136
D 81 Erik Cernak 47 4 5 9 3 27 0 0 1 89 .045
F 7 Mathieu Joseph 34 4 3 7 -2 16 0 0 0 32 .125
D 44 Jan Rutta 30 1 5 6 5 14 0 0 0 41 .024
F 67 Mitchell Stephens 22 2 2 4 -4 4 0 0 0 27 .074
F 28 Luke Witkowski 12 1 2 3 -4 13 0 0 0 10 .100
D 55 Braydon Coburn 25 1 1 2 6 6 0 0 0 28 .036
F 89 Cory Conacher 4 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 5 .000
D 2 Luke Schenn 15 1 0 1 -9 15 0 0 0 13 .077
F 0 Gemel Smith 3 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 1 1.000
F 92 Alexander Volkov 8 0 1 1 -5 6 0 0 0 6 .000
TEAM TOTALS 50 179 307 486 114 473 41 2 28 1590 .113
OPPONENT TOTALS 50 142 240 382 -125 490 27 7 20 1559 .091

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 37 2225 2.53 25 9 3 2 94 1143 0.918 0 3 4
35 Curtis McElhinney 13 774 3.1 5 6 2 0 40 408 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 50 3031 2.68 30 15 5 2 134 1551 .909 179 307 473
OPPONENT TOTALS 50 3031 3.48 20 25 5 0 174 1585 .887 142 240 490