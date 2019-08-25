Texas-Chicago White Sox Runs

Rangers sixth. Danny Santana called out on strikes. Elvis Andrus reaches on error. Throwing error by Tim Anderson. Willie Calhoun homers to right field. Elvis Andrus scores. Nick Solak singles to center field. Rougned Odor grounds out to second base, Tim Anderson to Jose Abreu. Nick Solak to second. Logan Forsythe strikes out on a foul tip.

2 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 2, White sox 0.

Rangers seventh. Scott Heineman grounds out to second base, Yolmer Sanchez to Jose Abreu. Jeff Mathis grounds out to second base, Yolmer Sanchez to Jose Abreu. Shin-Soo Choo singles to center field. Danny Santana homers to center field. Shin-Soo Choo scores. Elvis Andrus singles to right field. Willie Calhoun grounds out to first base, Jose Abreu to Josh Osich.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 4, White sox 0.