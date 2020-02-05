https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Maple-Leafs-Stax-15031947.php
Toronto Maple Leafs Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|34
|Auston Matthews
|53
|37
|25
|62
|15
|6
|9
|0
|4
|212
|.175
|F
|16
|Mitchell Marner
|42
|14
|39
|53
|2
|12
|6
|0
|2
|109
|.128
|F
|88
|William Nylander
|53
|25
|23
|48
|0
|8
|6
|0
|4
|153
|.163
|F
|91
|John Tavares
|46
|19
|23
|42
|-7
|14
|4
|0
|3
|145
|.131
|D
|94
|Tyson Barrie
|53
|5
|26
|31
|-4
|14
|1
|0
|0
|135
|.037
|F
|24
|Kasperi Kapanen
|52
|10
|19
|29
|3
|8
|0
|2
|1
|90
|.111
|D
|44
|Morgan Rielly
|46
|3
|24
|27
|6
|22
|0
|0
|2
|122
|.025
|F
|11
|Zach Hyman
|34
|14
|12
|26
|10
|12
|3
|1
|1
|68
|.206
|F
|65
|Ilya Mikheyev
|39
|8
|15
|23
|7
|4
|0
|1
|1
|98
|.082
|F
|15
|Alexander Kerfoot
|48
|8
|13
|21
|1
|26
|1
|0
|1
|69
|.116
|F
|19
|Jason Spezza
|41
|8
|12
|20
|-3
|16
|2
|0
|0
|51
|.157
|F
|18
|Andreas Johnsson
|38
|7
|12
|19
|1
|14
|4
|0
|1
|75
|.093
|F
|47
|Pierre Engvall
|31
|7
|7
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|3
|48
|.146
|D
|3
|Justin Holl
|51
|1
|13
|14
|11
|33
|0
|0
|0
|67
|.015
|D
|8
|Jake Muzzin
|42
|3
|11
|14
|9
|34
|0
|0
|0
|79
|.038
|F
|33
|Frederik Gauthier
|48
|6
|4
|10
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.171
|F
|41
|Dmytro Timashov
|34
|4
|5
|9
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|27
|.148
|D
|83
|Cody Ceci
|53
|1
|7
|8
|8
|20
|0
|0
|1
|45
|.022
|D
|23
|Travis Dermott
|39
|4
|4
|8
|8
|27
|0
|0
|1
|50
|.080
|D
|38
|Rasmus Sandin
|13
|1
|6
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|15
|.067
|F
|42
|Trevor Moore
|26
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.077
|F
|77
|Adam Brooks
|7
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|61
|Nic Petan
|16
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|21
|Nick Shore
|21
|2
|1
|3
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.286
|F
|46
|Pontus Aberg
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|36
|Mason Marchment
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|20
|Kenny Agostino
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Jeremy Bracco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|32
|Tyler Gaudet
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|25
|Kevin Gravel
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|45
|Teemu Kivihalme
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|37
|Timothy Liljegren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|52
|Martin Marincin
|18
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|53
|190
|311
|501
|70
|344
|36
|5
|27
|1785
|.106
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|53
|172
|290
|462
|-92
|334
|34
|6
|21
|1712
|.100
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|42
|2405
|2.87
|24
|9
|6
|1
|115
|1281
|0.91
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Michael Hutchinson
|14
|728
|3.62
|4
|8
|1
|1
|44
|387
|0.886
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Kasimir Kaskisuo
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|38
|0.842
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|53
|3226
|3.11
|28
|18
|7
|2
|165
|1706
|.900
|190
|311
|344
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|53
|3226
|3.36
|25
|22
|6
|0
|178
|1773
|.894
|172
|290
|334
