Toronto Raptors Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|27
|36.6
|253-554
|.457
|67-171
|104-128
|.813
|677
|25.1
|Lowry
|23
|38.0
|144-337
|.427
|72-195
|121-139
|.871
|481
|20.9
|VanVleet
|29
|36.2
|169-429
|.394
|74-196
|109-126
|.865
|521
|18.0
|Powell
|27
|28.9
|140-284
|.493
|51-131
|57-69
|.826
|388
|14.4
|Ibaka
|24
|25.1
|134-272
|.493
|21-60
|49-63
|.778
|338
|14.1
|Anunoby
|33
|29.6
|145-292
|.497
|44-125
|30-48
|.625
|364
|11.0
|Hollis-Jefferson
|26
|19.9
|80-161
|.497
|2-10
|55-73
|.753
|217
|8.3
|Davis
|34
|16.9
|86-181
|.475
|42-102
|24-26
|.923
|238
|7.0
|Gasol
|27
|28.2
|63-173
|.364
|31-88
|21-28
|.750
|178
|6.6
|Boucher
|31
|13.0
|65-142
|.458
|16-49
|47-61
|.770
|193
|6.2
|McCaw
|13
|26.2
|32-69
|.464
|13-34
|4-6
|.667
|81
|6.2
|Thomas
|12
|11.3
|20-37
|.541
|14-26
|3-5
|.600
|57
|4.8
|Ponds
|4
|2.8
|3-5
|.600
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|2.3
|Johnson
|8
|3.4
|6-13
|.462
|1-4
|2-2
|1.000
|15
|1.9
|Brissett
|9
|7.6
|5-15
|.333
|1-5
|1-2
|.500
|12
|1.3
|Hernandez
|4
|2.8
|1-5
|.200
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.0
|Miller
|19
|5.7
|6-19
|.316
|5-15
|1-6
|.167
|18
|0.9
|TEAM
|34
|242.2
|1352-2988
|.452
|455-1214
|632-786
|.804
|3791
|111.5
|OPPONENTS
|34
|242.2
|1299-3077
|.422
|432-1309
|572-752
|.761
|3602
|105.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|38
|179
|217
|8.0
|97
|3.6
|77
|0
|26
|72
|26
|Lowry
|12
|98
|110
|4.8
|172
|7.5
|68
|0
|27
|75
|9
|VanVleet
|8
|104
|112
|3.9
|201
|6.9
|66
|0
|58
|75
|11
|Powell
|15
|90
|105
|3.9
|46
|1.7
|52
|0
|30
|43
|11
|Ibaka
|51
|141
|192
|8.0
|31
|1.3
|64
|0
|12
|48
|22
|Anunoby
|34
|156
|190
|5.8
|54
|1.6
|83
|0
|36
|44
|26
|Hollis-Jefferson
|57
|78
|135
|5.2
|40
|1.5
|54
|0
|19
|28
|10
|Davis
|21
|85
|106
|3.1
|63
|1.9
|53
|0
|17
|29
|6
|Gasol
|23
|156
|179
|6.6
|92
|3.4
|85
|0
|22
|33
|30
|Boucher
|59
|74
|133
|4.3
|14
|.5
|49
|0
|11
|11
|25
|McCaw
|7
|26
|33
|2.5
|26
|2.0
|21
|0
|16
|16
|1
|Thomas
|1
|12
|13
|1.1
|4
|.3
|12
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Ponds
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Johnson
|2
|7
|9
|1.1
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Brissett
|5
|7
|12
|1.3
|3
|.3
|9
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Hernandez
|2
|5
|7
|1.8
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Miller
|1
|13
|14
|.7
|8
|.4
|10
|0
|4
|3
|2
|TEAM
|336
|1232
|1568
|46.1
|853
|25.1
|717
|0
|286
|517
|181
|OPPONENTS
|410
|1199
|1609
|47.3
|851
|25.0
|692
|0
|233
|559
|182
