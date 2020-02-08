https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Raptors-Stax-15040582.php
Toronto Raptors Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|41
|34.9
|356-781
|.456
|86-238
|165-204
|.809
|963
|23.5
|Lowry
|41
|36.4
|244-583
|.419
|116-332
|201-234
|.859
|805
|19.6
|VanVleet
|42
|36.0
|249-610
|.408
|114-287
|130-156
|.833
|742
|17.7
|Ibaka
|42
|26.9
|273-522
|.523
|49-123
|75-101
|.743
|670
|16.0
|Powell
|38
|28.2
|210-422
|.498
|77-192
|84-100
|.840
|581
|15.3
|Anunoby
|51
|29.0
|207-421
|.492
|65-176
|40-61
|.656
|519
|10.2
|Davis
|52
|17.2
|152-311
|.489
|74-176
|35-39
|.897
|413
|7.9
|Gasol
|35
|27.8
|98-231
|.424
|50-124
|26-36
|.722
|272
|7.8
|Hollis-Jefferson
|40
|19.4
|109-232
|.470
|2-14
|76-103
|.738
|296
|7.4
|Boucher
|44
|12.9
|97-210
|.462
|22-76
|64-84
|.762
|280
|6.4
|McCaw
|28
|24.5
|57-126
|.452
|19-53
|10-14
|.714
|143
|5.1
|Thomas
|21
|10.6
|33-69
|.478
|23-50
|5-7
|.714
|94
|4.5
|Ponds
|4
|2.8
|3-5
|.600
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|2.3
|Brissett
|16
|7.5
|12-32
|.375
|3-13
|5-6
|.833
|32
|2.0
|Johnson
|17
|4.9
|8-28
|.286
|2-12
|3-4
|.750
|21
|1.2
|Hernandez
|4
|2.8
|1-5
|.200
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.0
|Miller
|22
|5.3
|7-21
|.333
|5-16
|1-6
|.167
|20
|0.9
|Watson
|2
|2.5
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|1
|0.5
|TEAM
|52
|241.9
|2116-4609
|.459
|708-1885
|925-1161
|.797
|5865
|112.8
|OPPONENTS
|52
|241.9
|1976-4607
|.429
|676-2004
|891-1170
|.762
|5519
|106.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|49
|262
|311
|7.6
|139
|3.4
|114
|0
|41
|101
|37
|Lowry
|25
|161
|186
|4.5
|304
|7.4
|128
|0
|51
|114
|16
|VanVleet
|18
|144
|162
|3.9
|292
|7.0
|98
|0
|82
|94
|13
|Ibaka
|88
|249
|337
|8.0
|58
|1.4
|115
|0
|23
|83
|34
|Powell
|22
|125
|147
|3.9
|64
|1.7
|76
|0
|48
|57
|14
|Anunoby
|55
|217
|272
|5.3
|79
|1.5
|124
|0
|58
|62
|33
|Davis
|38
|143
|181
|3.5
|94
|1.8
|85
|0
|29
|51
|11
|Gasol
|29
|197
|226
|6.5
|122
|3.5
|101
|0
|28
|43
|33
|Hollis-Jefferson
|80
|116
|196
|4.9
|69
|1.7
|84
|0
|38
|39
|16
|Boucher
|78
|114
|192
|4.4
|20
|.5
|78
|0
|17
|17
|38
|McCaw
|14
|45
|59
|2.1
|64
|2.3
|42
|0
|29
|25
|4
|Thomas
|4
|22
|26
|1.2
|12
|.6
|18
|0
|4
|8
|0
|Ponds
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brissett
|8
|14
|22
|1.4
|4
|.3
|17
|0
|4
|7
|1
|Johnson
|3
|15
|18
|1.1
|6
|.4
|8
|0
|3
|8
|2
|Hernandez
|2
|5
|7
|1.8
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Miller
|1
|13
|14
|.6
|8
|.4
|11
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Watson
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|514
|1844
|2358
|45.3
|1338
|25.7
|1107
|0
|460
|752
|255
|OPPONENTS
|595
|1831
|2426
|46.7
|1313
|25.3
|1033
|1
|362
|890
|277
View Comments