Troy 71, Texas State 63
D.Adams 5-12 0-0 15, D.Williams 0-0 0-0 5, Gordon 6-12 2-3 16, Leftridge 2-2 2-2 6, Norman 0-2 0-0 0, Simon 0-0 0-0 0, Stampley 3-4 1-2 7, T.Small 0-1 0-0 0, T.Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Z.Williams 5-7 2-2 12. Totals 22-44 7-9 63.
Asberry 2-6 0-0 5, Harrell 1-10 4-4 7, I.Small 4-8 0-0 8, M.Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Pearson 6-15 9-12 24, S.Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 0-2 0-0 0, Sule 1-4 0-0 2, Tennial 1-2 0-0 2, Terry 3-7 4-6 10. Totals 18-55 17-22 58.
Halftime_Troy 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Troy 7-16 (D.Adams 5-10, Gordon 2-5, Norman 0-1), Texas State 5-16 (Pearson 3-8, Harrell 1-3, Asberry 1-5). Rebounds_Troy 26 (Leftridge, Stampley 6), Texas State 29 (Terry 7). Assists_Troy 15 (D.Adams 6), Texas State 12 (Harrell, M.Davis, Terry 3). Total Fouls_Troy 15, Texas State 10.