FG FT Reb
SOUTHERN U. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
D.Williams 31 3-4 2-2 1-5 2 3 8
Shivers 31 7-13 5-6 0-4 3 4 22
Brooks 24 3-7 0-0 0-0 2 2 8
Bradford 23 0-2 0-0 0-1 2 0 0
Burns 21 4-8 2-2 4-7 2 2 10
Lee 19 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 2 3
Blake 13 3-7 1-2 1-1 1 0 8
Kuljuhovic 13 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 5
Baggs 12 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 4 0
Rollins 12 2-5 0-0 0-2 2 3 4
Totals 200 25-54 10-12 8-23 14 21 68

Percentages: FG .463, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Shivers 3-7, Brooks 2-4, Kuljuhovic 1-2, Lee 1-2, Blake 1-4, Burns 0-1, Bradford 0-2, Rollins 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (D.Williams, Kuljuhovic).

Turnovers: 11 (Bradford 3, Shivers 2, Baggs, Brooks, Burns, D.Williams, Lee, Rollins).

Steals: 2 (Lee, Rollins).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UC SANTA BARBARA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ramsey 38 4-8 0-0 0-1 4 1 10
Freeman 35 2-7 2-2 2-5 5 0 7
McLaughlin 35 6-12 9-12 0-3 3 2 24
Sow 32 8-13 6-8 2-6 1 2 23
Toure 26 0-4 0-0 2-4 3 1 0
Cyrus 20 3-5 0-0 4-5 0 4 7
Idehen 8 2-2 2-2 1-3 0 3 6
Nagle 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
Totals 200 25-51 19-24 11-27 18 13 77

Percentages: FG .490, FT .792.

3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (McLaughlin 3-5, Ramsey 2-3, Cyrus 1-1, Sow 1-2, Freeman 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Freeman, Idehen, Sow, Toure).

Turnovers: 8 (Ramsey 3, Idehen 2, McLaughlin 2, Toure).

Steals: 2 (Freeman, Sow).

Technical Fouls: None.

Southern U. 34 34 68
UC Santa Barbara 26 51 77

A_837 (5,600).