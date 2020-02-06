Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
HARTFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Marks 36 3-8 2-2 0-11 1 2 8
Stafl 17 3-5 0-0 0-1 1 2 6
Carter 40 4-14 8-10 1-2 5 4 18
Flowers 26 3-9 0-1 0-2 0 3 7
Ellison 40 9-16 2-4 3-12 2 2 20
Henry 17 0-4 0-2 1-5 1 2 0
Dunne 16 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Boxus 8 0-0 0-0 1-4 1 2 0
Totals 200 22-58 12-19 6-37 12 18 59

Percentages: FG .379, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Carter 2-6, Flowers 1-5, Stafl 0-1, Dunne 0-2, Marks 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ellison 2).

Turnovers: 8 (Flowers 4, Carter, Ellison, Henry, Marks).

Steals: 4 (Ellison, Flowers, Henry, Marks).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UMBC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Akin 20 4-4 2-5 1-7 1 2 10
Horvath 34 3-10 2-3 2-10 1 2 9
Eytle-Rock 34 9-15 0-0 0-3 2 1 21
Jackson 37 1-11 5-7 1-7 8 4 8
Owens 35 5-7 1-2 1-5 2 1 12
Spasojevic 20 4-7 0-0 1-4 0 3 8
Council 15 0-5 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Kennedy 5 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Totals 200 27-61 10-17 7-39 14 14 70

Percentages: FG .443, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Eytle-Rock 3-5, Owens 1-3, Horvath 1-4, Jackson 1-5, Kennedy 0-1, Council 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Council, Horvath).

Turnovers: 7 (Owens 2, Spasojevic 2, Council, Horvath, Jackson).

Steals: 5 (Jackson 3, Council, Horvath).

Technical Fouls: None.

Hartford 24 35 59
UMBC 28 42 70

A_1,365 (5,000).