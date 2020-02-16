https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/UNC-ASHEVILLE-79-CHARLESTON-SOUTHERN-75-15059713.php
UNC-ASHEVILLE 79, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 75
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ty.Jones
|38
|11-17
|0-1
|0-5
|4
|2
|22
|LeXander
|27
|0-3
|0-2
|2-4
|1
|4
|0
|Buskey
|39
|6-17
|2-3
|0-4
|3
|5
|15
|Fleming
|40
|3-8
|1-1
|0-9
|1
|2
|10
|Louis
|16
|1-2
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|3
|5
|Anderson
|30
|7-13
|5-5
|0-2
|1
|0
|23
|Bowser
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-60
|10-14
|4-27
|12
|17
|75
Percentages: FG .467, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Anderson 4-8, Fleming 3-6, Louis 1-1, Buskey 1-9, LeXander 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Fleming 2, Ty.Jones).
Turnovers: 12 (Fleming 6, Ty.Jones 3, Anderson 2, Bowser).
Steals: 6 (Buskey 2, Anderson, Fleming, LeXander, Ty.Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNC-ASHEVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jude
|29
|5-8
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|15
|Baker
|38
|8-15
|10-12
|0-2
|2
|2
|27
|Batts
|37
|2-6
|3-6
|1-4
|7
|1
|7
|Ta.Jones
|33
|3-6
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|2
|7
|Thorpe
|28
|4-11
|2-2
|2-6
|1
|4
|10
|Peck
|16
|4-4
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|9
|Stephney
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|0
|4
|J.Battle
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-54
|19-26
|7-34
|10
|14
|79
Percentages: FG .519, FT .731.
3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Jude 3-5, Baker 1-3, Ta.Jones 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Baker, J.Battle, Jude).
Turnovers: 11 (Thorpe 4, Baker 2, Ta.Jones 2, Batts, Jude, Peck).
Steals: 7 (Batts 2, Thorpe 2, Baker, Stephney, Ta.Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Charleston Southern
|38
|37
|—
|75
|UNC-Asheville
|40
|39
|—
|79
A_2,122 (3,200).
View Comments