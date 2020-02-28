Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
UNC-ASHEVILLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jude 23 3-6 0-0 0-1 1 3 8
Baker 36 2-12 5-6 1-3 0 2 10
Batts 25 2-9 5-6 2-5 5 4 10
Jones 34 8-11 2-2 1-1 0 2 23
Thorpe 31 7-13 5-8 4-8 6 5 19
Stephney 19 2-4 1-2 0-2 0 2 5
Battle 18 1-1 1-2 2-4 1 2 3
Peck 11 1-1 0-0 1-5 1 3 2
Levitch 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 26-57 19-26 11-29 15 23 80

Percentages: FG .456, FT .731.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Jones 5-7, Jude 2-5, Batts 1-2, Baker 1-4, Stephney 0-1, Thorpe 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Levitch 3, Baker, Battle, Jones).

Turnovers: 13 (Batts 4, Thorpe 3, Battle 2, Peck 2, Baker, Jones).

Steals: 8 (Batts 2, Jones 2, Stephney 2, Levitch, Peck).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HIGH POINT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Coleman 14 2-5 0-0 1-1 0 4 5
Peterson 27 0-3 6-8 0-3 2 2 6
Thomas 16 2-2 0-0 0-3 1 2 4
Jo.Wright 37 7-13 8-10 3-11 2 2 22
Ja.Wright 24 3-10 1-2 0-3 2 3 8
Randleman 29 3-6 3-4 0-4 3 5 9
Slay 27 5-6 2-3 0-0 1 1 14
Sanchez 19 3-5 0-0 1-2 0 0 6
Izunabor 7 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
Totals 200 26-51 20-27 6-29 11 21 76

Percentages: FG .510, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Slay 2-2, Coleman 1-2, Ja.Wright 1-5, Jo.Wright 0-1, Peterson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Thomas 2, Sanchez).

Turnovers: 15 (Jo.Wright 3, Slay 3, Coleman 2, Peterson 2, Thomas 2, Izunabor, Randleman, Sanchez).

Steals: 5 (Jo.Wright 2, Coleman, Slay, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

UNC-Asheville 39 41 80
High Point 32 44 76

A_1,204 (1,750).