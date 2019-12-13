UNDATED: Add 2020 Sports Calendar
|MAY
1 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Eschborn-Frankfurt, Germany.
1 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, JEGS 200, Dover, Del.
1-3 — Men's golf, PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands, Texas.
2 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Dash 4 Cash, Dover, Del.
2 — Horse racing, Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
2 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Salt Lake City.
3 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Jerez, Spain.
3 — Auto Racing, F1, Netherlands Grand Prix, Zandvoort.
3 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Dover, Del.
3 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Lexington, Ohio.
3 — Beach volleyball, NCAA women's championship game, Gulf Shores, Ala.
3-9 — Boxing, National Golden Gloves, Tulsa, Okla.
3-10 — Men's and women's tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, Mutua Madrid Open.
7-10 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Dallas.
7-10 — Men's golf, PGA Tour Champions, Regions Tradition, Birmingham, Ala.
7-10 — Canoe-Kayak, Pan American Canoe Sprint Championships, Curauma, Chile.
7-10 — Men's golf, PGA Korn Ferry, KC Golf Classic, Kansas City, Mo.
8-24 — Ice Hockey, IIHF World Championships, Zurich and Lausanne, Switzerland.
9 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Ridgeway, Va.
9 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Indianapolis.
9 — Men's college volleyball, NCAA Division I championship game, Fairfax, Va.
9-10 — Men's golf, European PGA, GolfSixes, Cascais, Portugal.
9-11 — Bowling, PBA, PBA Playoffs — Quarterfinals, Eules, Texas.
9-31 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Giro d'Italia, Italy.
10 — Auto Racing, F1, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona.
10 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Tokyo.
10 — Women's water polo, NCAA championship game, Stockton, Calif.
10-17 — Men's and women's tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Rome.
12-15 — Women's college golf, NAIA Championships, Oklahoma City.
12-16 — Men's ans women's college golf, NCAA Division II championships, St. Albans, Mo.
12-16 — Men's and women's college tennis, NAIA Championships, Mobile, Ala.
13 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Nanjing, China.
13-16 — Men's and women's college tennis, NCAA Division II championships, St. Charles, Mo.
14-17 — Women's golf, LPGA Tour, Pelican Women's Championship, Belleair, Fla.
14-17 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, PGA Chmpionship, San Francisco.
14-17 — Men's and women's college golf, NCAA Division III championships, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
14-17 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Windsor, Ontario.
14-17 — Men's golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Knoxville (Tenn.) Open.
14-17 — Weightlifting, U.S. Championships, Lombard, Ill.
14-23 — Men's and women's college tennis, NCAA Division I championship, Stillwater, Okla.
15 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C.
15-17 — Bowling, PBA, PBA Playoffs — Final Four, New Brunswick, N.J.
15-17 — Auto racing, NHRA, Southern Nationals, Commerce, Ga.
16 — Horse racing, Preakness Stakes, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore.
16 — Women's college lacrosse, NCAA Division II championship game, St. Charles, Mo.
16 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Shanghai (China) Golden Grand Prix.
16 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Monster Enery Open, Concord, N.C.
16 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, NASCAR All-Star Race, Concord, N.C.
16-17 — Athletics, IC4A Outdoor, Princeton, N.J.
17 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Le Mans, France.
17-23 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open.
17-23 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (France).
17-24 — Badminton, Thomas and Ulber Cup Finals, Aarhus, Denmark.
18-23 — Women's tennis, WTA, Nürnberg (Germany) Open.
18-23 — Women's tennis, WTA, Internationaux de Strasbourg (France).
18-24 — Men's and women's college tennis, NCAA Division III championships, St. Louis.
19 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft lottery.
19-22 — Men's college golf, NAIA Championships, Mesa, Ariz.
20-22 — Men's and women's college track and field, NAIA Outdoor Championships, Gulf Shores, Ala.
21-23 — Men's and women's college track, NCAA Division III outdoor championships, Rochester, N.Y.
21-23 — Men's and women's college track, NCAA Division II outdoor championships, Kingsville, Texas.
21-24 — Men's golf, European PGA, Made in Denmark, Farso.
21-24 — Pro basketball, NBA Draft Combine, Chicago.
21-24 — Women's golf, LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship, Williamsburg, Va.
21-24 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas.
21-24 — Men's golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Evans Scholars Invitational, Glenview, Ill.
21-24 — Canoe-Kayak, ICF Canoe Sprint Olympic Quailfier, Duisburg, Germany.
21-24 — Men's golf, PGA Tour Champions, Senior PGA Championship, Benton Harbor, Mich.
21-25 — Women's college softball, NCAA Division II championships, Chattanooga, Tenn.
21-26 — Women's college softball, NCAA Division III championships, Tyler, Texas.
21-27 — Women's college softball, NAIA Championships, Columbus, Ga.
22 — Women's college lacrosse, NCAA Division I Semifinals, Baltimore.
22 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Golden Spike, Ostrava, Czech Republic.
22-27 — Women's college golf, NCAA Division I championships, Scottsdale, Ariz.
22-29 — Men's baseball, NAIA World Series, Lewiston, Idaho.
23 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Alsco 300, Concord, N.C.
23 — Men's college lacrosse, NCAA Division I semifinals, Philadelphia.
23-27 — Men's golf, USGA, U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, Philadelphia.
24 — Auto Racing, F1, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo.
24 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.
24 — Ice Hockey, IIHF World Championship Gold and Bronze Medal games, Zurich, Switzerland.
24 — Men's college lacrosse, NCAA Division II & III championship games, Philadelphia.
24 — Women's college lacrosse, NCAA Division I championship game, Baltimore.
24 — Women's college lacrosse, NCAA Division III championship game, Baltimore.
24 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500.
24 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Bauhaus-Galan, Stockholm, Sweden.
24-June 7 — Men's and women's tennis, ITF/FFT, Roland Garros, Paris.
25 — Men's college lacrosse, NCAA Division I championship game, Philadelphia.
25-26 — Archery, U.S. Olympic Trials, Stage 4, Newberry, Fla.
25-31 — Modern Pentathlon, UIPM World Championships, Xiamen, China.
26-31 — Cycling, UCI BMX World Championships, Houston.
28 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, Rome.
28-31 — Men's golf, European PGA, Irish Open, Thomastown, Ireland.
28-31 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit
28-31 — Men's golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Rex Hospital Open, Raleigh, N.C.
28-June 3 — Women's college softball, NCAA Division I championships, Oklahoma City.
29-31 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Singapore.
29-31 — Auto racing, NHRA, Virginia Nationals, North Dinwiddie, Va.
29-31 — Men's golf, PGA Tour Champions, Principal Charity Classic, Des Moines, Iowa.
29-31 — Women's golf, LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, N.J.
29-June 1 — College baseball, NCAA Division I Regionals, sites TBD.
29-June 3 — Men's college golf, NCAA Division I championships, Scottsdale, Ariz.
29-June 3 — College baseball, NCAA Division III World Series, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
29-June 3 — Women's college rowing, NCAA Division I, II & III championships, Oak Ridge, Tenn.
30 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Chevrolet Sports Car Classic, Detroit.
30 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich.
30 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Mid-Ohio Challenge, Lexington, Ohio.
30 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Digital Ally 250, Kansas City, Kan.
30-31 — Triathlon, Duathlon U.S. National Championships, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
30-31 — Swimming, FINA Olympic Games Qualification Tournament, Fukuoka, Japan.
30-June 6 — College baseball, NCAA Division II World Series, Cary, N.C.
31 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Kansas 400, Kansas City, Kan.
31 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich.
31 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Mugello, Italy.
31 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Mohammed VI, Rabat, Morocco.
31-June 7 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Dauphine Libere, France.
|JUNE
1 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Fanny Blankers-Koen Games, Hengelo, Netherlands.
4 — Pro Basketball, NBA Finals start date.
4-7 — Gymnastics, U.S. Championships(Artistic and Rhythmic), Fort Worth, Texas.
4-7 — Men's golf, PGA Korn Ferry, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Greer, S.C.
4-7 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio.
4-7 — Women's golf, USGA, U.S. Women's Open, Houston.
4-7 — Men's golf, European PGA, Trophee Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco.
5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, SpeedyCash.com 400, Fort Worth, Texas.
5-7 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
5-7 — Men's golf, PGA Tour Champions, American Family Insurance Championship, Madison, Wis.
5-8 — College baseball, NCAA Division I Super Regionals, sites TBD.
6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich.
6 — Horse racing, Belmont Stakes, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
6 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Texas Indy 600, Fort Worth, Texas.
6 — Horse racing, English Derby, Epsom, England.
6-14 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Switzerland.
7 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.
7 — Auto Racing, F1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku.
7 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Catalunya, Spain.
7 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.
8-14 — Men's and women's tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, Libema Open, Den Bosch, Netherlands.
8-14 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, MercedesCup, Stuttgart, Germany.
8-14 — Women's tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Open, Nottingham, England.
9 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Paavo Nurmi Games, Turku, Finland.
9-14 — Women's Water Polo, FINA Super Final, TBA.
9-19 — Shooting, ISSF Running Target World Championships, Chateauroux, France.
10-12 — Major League Baseball, Amateur Draft, Omaha, Neb.
10-13 — Men's and women's college track and field, NCAA Division I outdoor championships, Austin, Texas.
11 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Bislett Games, Oslo, Norway.
11-14 — Men's golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Maine Open, Falmouth.
11-14 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, Etobicoke, Ontario
11-14 — Women's golf, LPGA Tour, Meijer LPGA Classic, Grand Rapids, Mich.
11-14 — Men's golf, European PGA, Scandinavian Mixed, Stockholm, Sweden.
12 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Newton, Iowa.
12-14 — Men's golf, PGA Tour Champions, Mastercard Japan Championship, Chiba, Japan.
12-14 — Women's golf, Curtis Cup, Caernarvonshire, Wales.
12-14 — Auto racing, NHRA, Heartland Nationals, Topeka.
13 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Paris.
13 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Jamaica International Invitational, Kingston.
13 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Iowa 250, Newton, Iowa.
13-14 — Auto racing, Le Mans 24 Hours, Le Mans, France.
13-24 — College baseball, NCAA Division I World Series, Omaha, Neb.
14 — Auto Racing, F1, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal.
14 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.
15 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft early entry withdrawal deadline.
15-21 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Fever-Tree Championships, London.
15-21 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Noventi Open, Halle, Germany.
15-21 — Women's tennis, WTA, Grass Court Championships, Berlin.
15-21 — Women's tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Classic, Birmingham, England.
15-21 — Men's golf, USGA, U.S. Open, Mamaroneck, N.Y.
17-20 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix, Cairo, Egypt.
18-21 — Men's golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Wichita (Kan.) Open.
18-21 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, Mamaroneck, N.Y.
19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Chicagoland 225, Madison, Ill.
19-21 — Auto racing, NHRA, Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.
19-21 — Women's golf, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Rogers, Ark.
20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Chicagoland 300, Joliet, Ill.
21 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Sachsenring, Germany.
21 — Auto racing, IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
21 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Chicagoland 400, Joliet, Ill.
21 — Pro Basketball, NBA Finals latest possible date.
21-28 — Swimming, U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Omaha, Neb.
21-28 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Mallorca (Spain) Championships.
22 — Men's golf, U.S. Olympic team is finalized based on world rankings.
22 — Women's golf, U.S. Olympic team is finalized based on world rankings.
22-27 — Men's tennis, ATP Tour, Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, England.
22-27 — Women's tennis, WTA, Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, England.
22-28 — Women's tennis, WTA, Bad Homburg (Germany) Open.
22-28 — Archery, Final Olympic Qualifying Tournament, World Cup, Berlin.
23-28 — Men's basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Victoria, B.C.
23-28 — Men's Water Polo, FINA Super Final, TBA.
23-28 — Men's basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Split, Croatia.
23-28 — Men's basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Kaunas, Lithuania.
23-28 — Men's basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Belgrade, Serbia.
24 — Ice hockey, NHL Awards, Las Vegas.
25 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft.
25-28 — Men's golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Open, Newport, R.I.
25-28 — Auto racing, NHRA, Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio.
25-28 — Gymnastics, U.S. Olympic Team Trials, St. Louis.
25-28 — Men's golf, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.
25-28 — Men's golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Utah Championship, Farmington.
25-28 — Women's golf, LPGA Tour, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Newtown Square, Pa.
25-28 — Men's golf, European PGA, BMW International Open, Munich, Germany.
26 — Horse racing, Irish Derby, Curragh, Ireland.
26-27 — Ice hockey, NHL draft, Montreal.
26-28 — Cycling, UCI Mountain Bike XCO World Championships, Albstadt, Germany.
27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Race 1, Lond Pond, Pa.
27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Gander Truck, Gander Outdoors 150, Long Pond, Pa.
27 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Richmond, Va.
27-July 19 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour de France.
28 — Auto Racing, F1, French Grand Prix, Le Castellet, Var, France.
28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Race 2, Lond Pond, Pa.
28 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Assen, Netherlands.
28 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Six Hours of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Pocono Green 225, Long Pond, Pa.
28-July 7 — Fencing, U.S. Championships, Louisville, Ky.
29-July 12 — Men's and women's tennis, ITF/LTA, The Championships, London.
