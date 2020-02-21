https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/UTAH-VALLEY-72-CS-BAKERSFIELD-58-15072744.php
UTAH VALLEY 72, CS BAKERSFIELD 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CS BAKERSFIELD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lee
|25
|4-11
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|9
|Moore
|16
|0-4
|4-6
|0-4
|0
|5
|4
|Stith
|19
|1-4
|2-2
|4-6
|0
|1
|4
|Buckingham
|30
|0-6
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|0
|Perry
|27
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|4
|Allen
|29
|9-13
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|3
|25
|Readus
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|2
|4
|Schoemann
|15
|2-7
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|4
|Edler-Davis
|13
|1-5
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|2
|McCall
|9
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-61
|10-15
|13-34
|4
|19
|58
Percentages: FG .361, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Allen 4-5, Readus 0-1, Schoemann 0-1, Edler-Davis 0-3, Lee 0-3, Buckingham 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (McCall, Stith).
Turnovers: 14 (Buckingham 3, Perry 3, Allen 2, Readus 2, Stith 2, Lee, Moore).
Steals: 6 (Allen 2, Buckingham, Lee, Moore, Perry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH VALLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Olojakpoke
|34
|3-4
|1-2
|2-8
|0
|1
|7
|Averette
|34
|7-10
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|20
|Washington
|29
|3-7
|4-4
|1-1
|5
|4
|10
|White
|33
|2-8
|7-9
|1-7
|3
|0
|11
|Jardine
|22
|1-7
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|5
|Woodbury
|25
|2-3
|0-0
|0-6
|3
|2
|5
|Overton
|17
|6-10
|0-1
|0-2
|4
|1
|12
|Morley
|6
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-50
|17-22
|5-31
|16
|14
|72
Percentages: FG .480, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Averette 5-6, Woodbury 1-2, Jardine 1-4, Washington 0-2, White 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Olojakpoke 3).
Turnovers: 13 (Averette 4, Overton 4, Washington 2, Woodbury 2, Olojakpoke).
Steals: 9 (Washington 5, Averette 2, Olojakpoke, Overton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|CS Bakersfield
|30
|28
|—
|58
|Utah Valley
|39
|33
|—
|72
A_2,029 (8,500).
