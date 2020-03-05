https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/UTEP-60-MIDDLE-TENNESSEE-56-15106525.php
UTEP 60, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTEP
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Verhoeven
|32
|1-1
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|1
|2
|Williams
|31
|3-15
|3-4
|4-8
|1
|1
|9
|Edwards
|38
|11-18
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|0
|25
|Lathon
|25
|1-3
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|4
|3
|Boum
|37
|4-10
|3-4
|2-7
|2
|2
|13
|Archie
|19
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|0
|Stroud
|14
|2-4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Odigie
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-53
|8-11
|8-32
|12
|14
|60
Percentages: FG .434, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Edwards 3-7, Boum 2-4, Lathon 1-2, Stroud 0-1, Williams 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Verhoeven 2).
Turnovers: 11 (Archie 3, Lathon 3, Boum 2, Edwards, Odigie, Williams).
Steals: 6 (Williams 3, Boum, Lathon, Verhoeven).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIDDLE TENNESSEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Scurry
|27
|7-12
|3-5
|1-1
|0
|1
|17
|Green
|29
|1-8
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|2
|Jones
|38
|7-15
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|0
|22
|Millner
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|2
|Sims
|30
|1-2
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|0
|5
|Crump
|22
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|1
|Johnson
|19
|1-5
|1-2
|0-8
|4
|5
|3
|Jackson
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|4
|Millin
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Lawrence
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-53
|9-13
|5-26
|12
|16
|56
Percentages: FG .377, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Jones 6-9, Sims 1-1, Lawrence 0-1, Millner 0-1, Millin 0-2, Green 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Millin, Scurry, Sims).
Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 3, Millin 2, Sims 2, Green, Millner, Scurry).
Steals: 4 (Johnson 2, Crump, Sims).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UTEP
|26
|34
|—
|60
|Middle Tennessee
|24
|32
|—
|56
A_2,022 (11,520).
