FG FT Reb
VALPARAISO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McMillan 17 3-6 0-0 0-3 3 3 8
Freeman-Liberty 33 10-18 9-12 2-9 5 3 29
Clay 33 4-9 0-0 3-7 6 4 10
Fazekas 33 2-10 1-4 3-6 0 1 7
Kiser 29 5-8 5-6 0-2 0 2 17
Krikke 23 2-3 7-8 0-0 2 2 11
Sackey 23 3-4 0-1 1-1 4 1 7
Gordon 9 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-60 22-31 9-30 20 16 89

Percentages: FG .483, FT .710.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Clay 2-4, Kiser 2-4, Fazekas 2-5, McMillan 2-5, Sackey 1-1, Gordon 0-1, Freeman-Liberty 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 5 (Clay, Freeman-Liberty, Kiser, Krikke, Sackey).

Steals: 8 (Freeman-Liberty 3, McMillan 2, Clay, Fazekas, Kiser).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MISSOURI ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Da Silva 22 5-10 1-3 2-8 1 3 11
Prim 28 6-10 0-0 2-3 2 2 12
Black 14 0-1 0-0 1-3 3 1 0
Owens 15 0-2 0-0 0-1 2 5 0
Hall 26 1-5 2-2 1-5 2 2 4
Cook 36 8-18 6-6 0-4 2 3 26
West 28 5-9 2-2 2-5 0 5 15
Mosley 25 4-4 0-0 1-6 3 3 11
Mohammed 6 1-3 1-2 1-1 0 1 3
Totals 200 30-62 12-15 10-36 15 25 82

Percentages: FG .484, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Cook 4-9, Mosley 3-3, West 3-5, Black 0-1, Da Silva 0-1, Hall 0-2, Owens 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Mosley 3, Prim 3, Cook 2, Da Silva, West).

Steals: 3 (Cook 2, Da Silva).

Technical Fouls: None.

Valparaiso 40 49 89
Missouri St. 38 44 82

A_8,145 (21,000).