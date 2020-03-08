https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/VALPARAISO-89-MISSOURI-ST-82-15114090.php
VALPARAISO 89, MISSOURI ST. 82
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VALPARAISO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McMillan
|17
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|8
|Freeman-Liberty
|33
|10-18
|9-12
|2-9
|5
|3
|29
|Clay
|33
|4-9
|0-0
|3-7
|6
|4
|10
|Fazekas
|33
|2-10
|1-4
|3-6
|0
|1
|7
|Kiser
|29
|5-8
|5-6
|0-2
|0
|2
|17
|Krikke
|23
|2-3
|7-8
|0-0
|2
|2
|11
|Sackey
|23
|3-4
|0-1
|1-1
|4
|1
|7
|Gordon
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-60
|22-31
|9-30
|20
|16
|89
Percentages: FG .483, FT .710.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Clay 2-4, Kiser 2-4, Fazekas 2-5, McMillan 2-5, Sackey 1-1, Gordon 0-1, Freeman-Liberty 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 5 (Clay, Freeman-Liberty, Kiser, Krikke, Sackey).
Steals: 8 (Freeman-Liberty 3, McMillan 2, Clay, Fazekas, Kiser).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Da Silva
|22
|5-10
|1-3
|2-8
|1
|3
|11
|Prim
|28
|6-10
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|2
|12
|Black
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|Owens
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|5
|0
|Hall
|26
|1-5
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|2
|4
|Cook
|36
|8-18
|6-6
|0-4
|2
|3
|26
|West
|28
|5-9
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|5
|15
|Mosley
|25
|4-4
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|3
|11
|Mohammed
|6
|1-3
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|30-62
|12-15
|10-36
|15
|25
|82
Percentages: FG .484, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Cook 4-9, Mosley 3-3, West 3-5, Black 0-1, Da Silva 0-1, Hall 0-2, Owens 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Mosley 3, Prim 3, Cook 2, Da Silva, West).
Steals: 3 (Cook 2, Da Silva).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Valparaiso
|40
|49
|—
|89
|Missouri St.
|38
|44
|—
|82
A_8,145 (21,000).
