FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Diakite 32 6-10 3-3 1-4 1 3 15
Huff 20 1-4 0-0 2-4 2 4 2
Clark 37 4-13 2-3 0-2 9 1 10
Key 24 1-5 0-0 0-3 0 0 2
Woldetensae 30 6-12 0-0 0-2 0 3 18
Morsell 20 4-6 0-0 0-3 1 2 10
Caffaro 18 1-1 2-2 1-1 0 1 4
Stattmann 18 1-3 0-0 1-4 1 1 3
Coleman 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-54 7-8 5-23 14 15 64

Percentages: FG .444, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Woldetensae 6-10, Morsell 2-2, Stattmann 1-2, Key 0-1, Diakite 0-2, Clark 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Caffaro, Diakite, Huff, Woldetensae).

Turnovers: 11 (Clark 5, Diakite 2, Key 2, Coleman, Huff).

Steals: 8 (Morsell 3, Stattmann 3, Clark, Diakite).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NORTH CAROLINA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anthony 35 7-16 1-1 0-3 5 4 17
Bacot 35 3-6 2-2 2-16 0 1 8
Brooks 36 9-14 1-4 3-5 4 3 20
Black 33 2-4 2-4 1-3 1 0 6
Keeling 33 4-6 3-3 0-0 0 2 11
Platek 19 0-2 0-0 0-1 3 0 0
Pierce 9 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Totals 200 25-50 9-14 6-29 14 11 62

Percentages: FG .500, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Anthony 2-5, Brooks 1-1, Black 0-1, Platek 0-1, Pierce 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Black 2, Bacot, Pierce).

Turnovers: 13 (Bacot 5, Anthony 3, Brooks 2, Black, Pierce, Platek).

Steals: 6 (Black 3, Bacot, Brooks, Keeling).

Technical Fouls: None.

Virginia 28 36 64
North Carolina 28 34 62

