Vancouver 3, Chicago 0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Vancouver
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Vancouver, Horvat 18 (Sutter, Miller), 15:33 (pp).
Second Period_2, Vancouver, Gaudette 10 (Sutter, Roussel), 6:25.
Third Period_3, Vancouver, Sutter 8, 17:51 (en).
Shots on Goal_Chicago 17-16-16_49. Vancouver 7-8-5_20.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 5; Vancouver 1 of 3.
Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 10-15-3 (19 shots-17 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 22-16-3 (49-49).
A_18,871 (18,910). T_2:29.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Trent Knorr.
