Vegas 0 1 2 3
Nashville 0 0 0 0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Vegas, Stephenson 10 (Stone, Pacioretty), 5:14.

Third Period_2, Vegas, Roy 3 (Reaves, Theodore), 11:16. 3, Vegas, Smith 21 (Marchessault), 18:58 (en).

Shots on Goal_Vegas 14-15-10_39. Nashville 2-6-11_19.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 4; Nashville 0 of 5.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 20-12-4 (19 shots-19 saves). Nashville, Rinne 17-12-3 (38-36).

A_17,664 (17,113). T_2:21.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Mark Shewchyk.