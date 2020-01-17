https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vegas-4-Ottawa-2-14982431.php
Vegas 4, Ottawa 2
|Vegas
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Period_1, Vegas, Stastny 13 (Stone, Schmidt), 0:34.
Second Period_2, Vegas, Stone 17 (Pacioretty, Stastny), 18:55.
Third Period_3, Vegas, Stephenson 9, 5:50 (sh). 4, Ottawa, Namestnikov 9 (Brown, Tierney), 6:50. 5, Vegas, Reaves 6 (Carrier), 9:23. 6, Ottawa, Brown 9 (White, Chabot), 12:30 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Vegas 17-19-7_43. Ottawa 10-9-16_35.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 1; Ottawa 1 of 4.
Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 19-11-3 (35 shots-33 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 6-12-1 (43-39).
A_12,412 (18,572). T_2:21.
Referees_Peter MacDougall, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Scott Driscoll.
