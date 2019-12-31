THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 31, 2019

Vegas Golden Knights
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 67 Max Pacioretty 42 16 24 40 8 28 4 0 1 169 .095
F 61 Mark Stone 42 15 24 39 3 17 6 0 3 115 .130
F 71 William Karlsson 42 10 23 33 7 14 2 2 1 90 .111
F 19 Reilly Smith 42 14 17 31 7 12 2 2 2 100 .140
F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 42 13 16 29 -6 12 3 0 2 145 .090
D 27 Shea Theodore 42 5 18 23 4 18 0 0 1 110 .045
D 88 Nate Schmidt 30 4 12 16 1 8 0 0 0 60 .067
F 26 Paul Stastny 42 10 6 16 -7 18 4 0 3 74 .135
F 89 Alex Tuch 25 5 7 12 -3 4 2 0 1 57 .088
F 28 William Carrier 42 5 6 11 1 27 0 0 1 65 .077
F 9 Cody Glass 34 4 7 11 -6 6 1 0 0 45 .089
F 92 Tomas Nosek 39 5 3 8 -1 14 0 1 1 56 .089
F 21 Cody Eakin 24 3 4 7 -6 12 0 0 0 38 .079
D 14 Nicolas Hague 30 0 7 7 -2 24 0 0 0 34 .000
D 22 Nick Holden 32 4 3 7 -5 8 1 0 0 49 .082
D 3 Brayden McNabb 42 2 5 7 1 36 0 1 0 41 .049
F 75 Ryan Reaves 42 4 3 7 -3 34 0 0 0 36 .111
F 20 Chandler Stephenson 13 4 3 7 8 6 1 0 0 15 .267
D 5 Deryk Engelland 37 1 5 6 4 27 0 0 1 46 .022
F 7 Valentin Zykov 15 1 3 4 -2 6 1 0 0 19 .053
D 15 Jon Merrill 35 0 3 3 3 20 0 0 0 29 .000
F 10 Nicolas Roy 7 1 2 3 1 6 0 0 1 6 .167
F 73 Brandon Pirri 11 0 1 1 -3 6 0 0 0 19 .000
D 45 Jake Bischoff 4 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 55 Keegan Kolesar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 4 Jimmy Schuldt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 42 126 202 328 2 383 27 6 18 1425 .088
OPPONENT TOTALS 42 123 204 327 -9 347 25 3 21 1309 .094

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Marc-Andre Fleury 27 1578 2.74 15 8 3 2 72 818 0.912 0 0 6
30 Malcolm Subban 15 869 2.9 6 6 3 0 42 439 0.904 0 0 0
35 Oscar Dansk 1 60 6.0 0 1 0 0 6 37 0.838 0 0 0
40 Garret Sparks 1 27 4.44 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.857 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 42 2552 2.9 21 15 6 2 122 1308 .906 126 202 383
OPPONENT TOTALS 42 2552 2.93 21 16 5 1 123 1422 .912 123 204 347