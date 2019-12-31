https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vegas-Golden-Knights-Stax-14941411.php
Vegas Golden Knights Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 31, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|67
|Max Pacioretty
|42
|16
|24
|40
|8
|28
|4
|0
|1
|169
|.095
|F
|61
|Mark Stone
|42
|15
|24
|39
|3
|17
|6
|0
|3
|115
|.130
|F
|71
|William Karlsson
|42
|10
|23
|33
|7
|14
|2
|2
|1
|90
|.111
|F
|19
|Reilly Smith
|42
|14
|17
|31
|7
|12
|2
|2
|2
|100
|.140
|F
|81
|Jonathan Marchessault
|42
|13
|16
|29
|-6
|12
|3
|0
|2
|145
|.090
|D
|27
|Shea Theodore
|42
|5
|18
|23
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|110
|.045
|D
|88
|Nate Schmidt
|30
|4
|12
|16
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|60
|.067
|F
|26
|Paul Stastny
|42
|10
|6
|16
|-7
|18
|4
|0
|3
|74
|.135
|F
|89
|Alex Tuch
|25
|5
|7
|12
|-3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|57
|.088
|F
|28
|William Carrier
|42
|5
|6
|11
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|65
|.077
|F
|9
|Cody Glass
|34
|4
|7
|11
|-6
|6
|1
|0
|0
|45
|.089
|F
|92
|Tomas Nosek
|39
|5
|3
|8
|-1
|14
|0
|1
|1
|56
|.089
|F
|21
|Cody Eakin
|24
|3
|4
|7
|-6
|12
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.079
|D
|14
|Nicolas Hague
|30
|0
|7
|7
|-2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.000
|D
|22
|Nick Holden
|32
|4
|3
|7
|-5
|8
|1
|0
|0
|49
|.082
|D
|3
|Brayden McNabb
|42
|2
|5
|7
|1
|36
|0
|1
|0
|41
|.049
|F
|75
|Ryan Reaves
|42
|4
|3
|7
|-3
|34
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.111
|F
|20
|Chandler Stephenson
|13
|4
|3
|7
|8
|6
|1
|0
|0
|15
|.267
|D
|5
|Deryk Engelland
|37
|1
|5
|6
|4
|27
|0
|0
|1
|46
|.022
|F
|7
|Valentin Zykov
|15
|1
|3
|4
|-2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|D
|15
|Jon Merrill
|35
|0
|3
|3
|3
|20
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.000
|F
|10
|Nicolas Roy
|7
|1
|2
|3
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.167
|F
|73
|Brandon Pirri
|11
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|D
|45
|Jake Bischoff
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|55
|Keegan Kolesar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|4
|Jimmy Schuldt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|42
|126
|202
|328
|2
|383
|27
|6
|18
|1425
|.088
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|42
|123
|204
|327
|-9
|347
|25
|3
|21
|1309
|.094
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|27
|1578
|2.74
|15
|8
|3
|2
|72
|818
|0.912
|0
|0
|6
|30
|Malcolm Subban
|15
|869
|2.9
|6
|6
|3
|0
|42
|439
|0.904
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Oscar Dansk
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|37
|0.838
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Garret Sparks
|1
|27
|4.44
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|42
|2552
|2.9
|21
|15
|6
|2
|122
|1308
|.906
|126
|202
|383
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|42
|2552
|2.93
|21
|16
|5
|1
|123
|1422
|.912
|123
|204
|347
