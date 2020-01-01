https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vegas-Golden-Knights-Stax-14943262.php
Vegas Golden Knights Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|67
|Max Pacioretty
|43
|16
|25
|41
|10
|28
|4
|0
|1
|172
|.093
|F
|61
|Mark Stone
|43
|16
|24
|40
|4
|19
|6
|0
|3
|118
|.136
|F
|71
|William Karlsson
|43
|10
|23
|33
|8
|14
|2
|2
|1
|92
|.109
|F
|19
|Reilly Smith
|43
|15
|18
|33
|8
|12
|2
|2
|3
|104
|.144
|F
|81
|Jonathan Marchessault
|43
|15
|16
|31
|-3
|12
|3
|0
|2
|153
|.098
|D
|27
|Shea Theodore
|43
|5
|18
|23
|5
|23
|0
|0
|1
|114
|.044
|D
|88
|Nate Schmidt
|31
|4
|13
|17
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|63
|.063
|F
|26
|Paul Stastny
|43
|10
|6
|16
|-7
|18
|4
|0
|3
|74
|.135
|F
|89
|Alex Tuch
|26
|6
|7
|13
|-3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|58
|.103
|F
|28
|William Carrier
|43
|5
|6
|11
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|68
|.074
|F
|9
|Cody Glass
|35
|4
|7
|11
|-7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|47
|.085
|F
|92
|Tomas Nosek
|40
|5
|3
|8
|-1
|14
|0
|1
|1
|60
|.083
|F
|21
|Cody Eakin
|24
|3
|4
|7
|-6
|12
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.079
|D
|14
|Nicolas Hague
|30
|0
|7
|7
|-2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.000
|D
|22
|Nick Holden
|33
|4
|3
|7
|-5
|8
|1
|0
|0
|49
|.082
|D
|3
|Brayden McNabb
|43
|2
|5
|7
|2
|36
|0
|1
|0
|42
|.048
|F
|75
|Ryan Reaves
|43
|4
|3
|7
|-3
|34
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.108
|F
|20
|Chandler Stephenson
|14
|4
|3
|7
|9
|6
|1
|0
|0
|17
|.235
|D
|5
|Deryk Engelland
|38
|1
|5
|6
|4
|29
|0
|0
|1
|48
|.021
|F
|7
|Valentin Zykov
|15
|1
|3
|4
|-2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|D
|15
|Jon Merrill
|36
|0
|3
|3
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.000
|F
|10
|Nicolas Roy
|7
|1
|2
|3
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.167
|F
|73
|Brandon Pirri
|11
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|D
|45
|Jake Bischoff
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|55
|Keegan Kolesar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|4
|Jimmy Schuldt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|43
|131
|205
|336
|13
|392
|27
|6
|19
|1468
|.089
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|43
|125
|204
|329
|-20
|354
|25
|3
|21
|1337
|.093
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|28
|1638
|2.71
|16
|8
|3
|2
|74
|846
|0.913
|0
|0
|6
|30
|Malcolm Subban
|15
|869
|2.9
|6
|6
|3
|0
|42
|439
|0.904
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Oscar Dansk
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|37
|0.838
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Garret Sparks
|1
|27
|4.44
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|43
|2612
|2.88
|22
|15
|6
|2
|124
|1336
|.907
|131
|205
|392
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|43
|2612
|2.95
|21
|17
|5
|1
|127
|1464
|.911
|125
|204
|354
