Vegas Golden Knights Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, JAN. 6, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|67
|Max Pacioretty
|45
|18
|25
|43
|10
|32
|5
|0
|1
|181
|.099
|F
|61
|Mark Stone
|45
|16
|25
|41
|4
|19
|6
|0
|3
|121
|.132
|F
|19
|Reilly Smith
|45
|16
|18
|34
|6
|14
|2
|2
|3
|110
|.145
|F
|71
|William Karlsson
|45
|10
|23
|33
|6
|14
|2
|2
|1
|95
|.105
|F
|81
|Jonathan Marchessault
|43
|15
|16
|31
|-3
|12
|3
|0
|2
|153
|.098
|D
|27
|Shea Theodore
|45
|6
|19
|25
|5
|23
|0
|0
|1
|125
|.048
|F
|26
|Paul Stastny
|45
|11
|8
|19
|-6
|18
|4
|0
|3
|80
|.138
|D
|88
|Nate Schmidt
|33
|4
|13
|17
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|64
|.063
|F
|28
|William Carrier
|45
|5
|8
|13
|4
|27
|0
|0
|1
|70
|.071
|F
|89
|Alex Tuch
|28
|6
|7
|13
|-5
|4
|2
|0
|1
|58
|.103
|F
|9
|Cody Glass
|37
|5
|7
|12
|-7
|6
|1
|0
|1
|49
|.102
|D
|14
|Nicolas Hague
|32
|0
|9
|9
|1
|26
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.000
|F
|92
|Tomas Nosek
|41
|5
|4
|9
|2
|14
|0
|1
|1
|61
|.082
|F
|20
|Chandler Stephenson
|16
|5
|4
|9
|11
|8
|1
|0
|1
|19
|.263
|F
|75
|Ryan Reaves
|45
|5
|3
|8
|1
|36
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.125
|F
|21
|Cody Eakin
|24
|3
|4
|7
|-6
|12
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.079
|D
|22
|Nick Holden
|35
|4
|3
|7
|-2
|8
|1
|0
|0
|54
|.074
|D
|3
|Brayden McNabb
|45
|2
|5
|7
|0
|36
|0
|1
|0
|43
|.047
|D
|5
|Deryk Engelland
|40
|1
|5
|6
|9
|35
|0
|0
|1
|48
|.021
|F
|10
|Nicolas Roy
|9
|2
|3
|5
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.222
|D
|15
|Jon Merrill
|37
|1
|3
|4
|3
|20
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.033
|F
|7
|Valentin Zykov
|15
|1
|3
|4
|-2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|F
|73
|Brandon Pirri
|11
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|D
|45
|Jake Bischoff
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|55
|Keegan Kolesar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|4
|Jimmy Schuldt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|45
|141
|216
|357
|31
|410
|28
|6
|21
|1534
|.092
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|45
|133
|218
|351
|-38
|366
|28
|3
|21
|1406
|.095
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|30
|1760
|2.79
|18
|8
|3
|2
|82
|915
|0.91
|0
|0
|6
|30
|Malcolm Subban
|15
|869
|2.9
|6
|6
|3
|0
|42
|439
|0.904
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Oscar Dansk
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|37
|0.838
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Garret Sparks
|1
|27
|4.44
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|45
|2735
|2.93
|24
|15
|6
|2
|132
|1405
|.905
|141
|216
|410
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|45
|2735
|3.04
|21
|18
|6
|1
|137
|1530
|.908
|133
|218
|366
