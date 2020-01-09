THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 9, 2020

Vegas Golden Knights
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 67 Max Pacioretty 46 19 25 44 10 32 5 0 1 190 .100
F 61 Mark Stone 46 16 26 42 4 19 6 0 3 121 .132
F 19 Reilly Smith 46 17 18 35 6 14 2 2 3 111 .153
F 71 William Karlsson 46 10 23 33 6 14 2 2 1 98 .102
F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 43 15 16 31 -3 12 3 0 2 153 .098
D 27 Shea Theodore 46 6 20 26 6 23 0 0 1 128 .047
F 26 Paul Stastny 46 12 8 20 -6 18 5 0 3 86 .140
D 88 Nate Schmidt 34 4 14 18 0 8 0 0 0 67 .060
F 28 William Carrier 46 5 8 13 3 27 0 0 1 71 .070
F 89 Alex Tuch 29 6 7 13 -6 4 2 0 1 61 .098
F 9 Cody Glass 37 5 7 12 -7 6 1 0 1 49 .102
D 14 Nicolas Hague 33 0 10 10 1 28 0 0 0 41 .000
F 20 Chandler Stephenson 17 5 5 10 11 8 1 0 1 21 .238
F 92 Tomas Nosek 42 5 4 9 2 16 0 1 1 61 .082
F 75 Ryan Reaves 46 5 3 8 1 36 0 0 0 40 .125
F 21 Cody Eakin 25 3 4 7 -7 12 0 0 0 38 .079
D 22 Nick Holden 36 4 3 7 -2 8 1 0 0 56 .071
D 3 Brayden McNabb 46 2 5 7 -2 36 0 1 0 43 .047
D 5 Deryk Engelland 41 1 5 6 9 35 0 0 1 49 .020
F 10 Nicolas Roy 10 2 3 5 4 6 0 0 1 9 .222
D 15 Jon Merrill 37 1 3 4 3 20 0 0 0 30 .033
F 7 Valentin Zykov 15 1 3 4 -2 6 1 0 0 19 .053
F 73 Brandon Pirri 11 0 1 1 -3 6 0 0 0 19 .000
D 45 Jake Bischoff 4 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 55 Keegan Kolesar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 4 Jimmy Schuldt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 46 144 221 365 26 414 29 6 21 1568 .092
OPPONENT TOTALS 46 137 226 363 -33 372 29 3 22 1422 .096

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Marc-Andre Fleury 31 1818 2.84 18 9 3 2 86 931 0.908 0 0 6
30 Malcolm Subban 15 869 2.9 6 6 3 0 42 439 0.904 0 0 0
35 Oscar Dansk 1 60 6.0 0 1 0 0 6 37 0.838 0 0 0
40 Garret Sparks 1 27 4.44 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.857 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 46 2795 2.96 24 16 6 2 136 1421 .904 144 221 414
OPPONENT TOTALS 46 2795 3.04 22 18 6 1 140 1564 .908 137 226 372