THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 16, 2020

Vegas Golden Knights
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 67 Max Pacioretty 49 20 25 45 7 34 5 0 1 208 .096
F 61 Mark Stone 49 16 27 43 3 19 6 0 3 129 .124
F 19 Reilly Smith 49 19 18 37 5 14 3 2 3 123 .154
F 71 William Karlsson 49 10 24 34 4 14 2 2 1 103 .097
F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 44 15 16 31 -5 12 3 0 2 155 .097
D 27 Shea Theodore 49 6 22 28 3 23 0 0 1 136 .044
F 26 Paul Stastny 49 12 9 21 -8 22 5 0 3 92 .130
D 88 Nate Schmidt 37 4 14 18 -1 8 0 0 0 71 .056
F 28 William Carrier 49 5 8 13 2 27 0 0 1 72 .069
F 89 Alex Tuch 32 6 7 13 -9 6 2 0 1 66 .091
F 9 Cody Glass 37 5 7 12 -7 6 1 0 1 49 .102
F 20 Chandler Stephenson 20 5 6 11 12 8 1 0 1 22 .227
D 14 Nicolas Hague 35 0 10 10 1 30 0 0 0 45 .000
F 92 Tomas Nosek 45 6 4 10 2 16 0 1 1 65 .092
F 75 Ryan Reaves 49 5 3 8 -1 36 0 0 0 44 .114
F 21 Cody Eakin 28 3 4 7 -8 12 0 0 0 41 .073
D 22 Nick Holden 39 4 3 7 -5 8 1 0 0 64 .063
D 3 Brayden McNabb 49 2 5 7 -4 36 0 1 0 44 .045
D 5 Deryk Engelland 44 1 5 6 10 35 0 0 1 52 .019
F 10 Nicolas Roy 11 2 3 5 3 6 0 0 1 10 .200
D 15 Jon Merrill 38 1 3 4 3 22 0 0 0 30 .033
F 7 Valentin Zykov 15 1 3 4 -2 6 1 0 0 19 .053
F 73 Brandon Pirri 11 0 1 1 -3 6 0 0 0 19 .000
D 45 Jake Bischoff 4 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 55 Keegan Kolesar 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 4 Jimmy Schuldt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 49 148 227 375 0 428 30 6 21 1667 .089
OPPONENT TOTALS 49 149 243 392 -8 388 33 3 25 1493 .100

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Marc-Andre Fleury 33 1936 2.85 18 11 3 2 92 978 0.906 0 0 6
30 Malcolm Subban 16 927 3.04 6 7 3 0 47 462 0.898 0 0 0
35 Oscar Dansk 1 60 6.0 0 1 0 0 6 37 0.838 0 0 0
40 Garret Sparks 1 27 4.44 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.857 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 49 2975 3.0 24 19 6 2 147 1491 .900 148 227 428
OPPONENT TOTALS 49 2975 2.94 25 18 6 2 144 1663 .911 149 243 388