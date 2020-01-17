https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vegas-Golden-Knights-Stax-14983441.php
Vegas Golden Knights Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, JAN. 17, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|67
|Max Pacioretty
|50
|20
|26
|46
|9
|34
|5
|0
|1
|212
|.094
|F
|61
|Mark Stone
|50
|17
|28
|45
|6
|19
|6
|0
|3
|131
|.130
|F
|19
|Reilly Smith
|50
|19
|18
|37
|5
|18
|3
|2
|3
|126
|.151
|F
|71
|William Karlsson
|49
|10
|24
|34
|4
|14
|2
|2
|1
|103
|.097
|F
|81
|Jonathan Marchessault
|45
|15
|16
|31
|-5
|12
|3
|0
|2
|159
|.094
|D
|27
|Shea Theodore
|50
|6
|22
|28
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|137
|.044
|F
|26
|Paul Stastny
|50
|13
|10
|23
|-6
|22
|5
|0
|3
|95
|.137
|D
|88
|Nate Schmidt
|38
|4
|15
|19
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|73
|.055
|F
|28
|William Carrier
|50
|5
|9
|14
|3
|27
|0
|0
|1
|72
|.069
|F
|89
|Alex Tuch
|33
|6
|7
|13
|-10
|6
|2
|0
|1
|68
|.088
|F
|9
|Cody Glass
|37
|5
|7
|12
|-7
|6
|1
|0
|1
|49
|.102
|F
|20
|Chandler Stephenson
|21
|6
|6
|12
|13
|8
|1
|1
|2
|24
|.250
|D
|14
|Nicolas Hague
|36
|0
|10
|10
|0
|30
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.000
|F
|92
|Tomas Nosek
|46
|6
|4
|10
|1
|18
|0
|1
|1
|67
|.090
|F
|75
|Ryan Reaves
|50
|6
|3
|9
|0
|36
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.130
|F
|21
|Cody Eakin
|29
|3
|4
|7
|-9
|12
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.073
|D
|22
|Nick Holden
|40
|4
|3
|7
|-2
|8
|1
|0
|0
|69
|.058
|D
|3
|Brayden McNabb
|50
|2
|5
|7
|-3
|36
|0
|1
|0
|45
|.044
|D
|5
|Deryk Engelland
|45
|1
|5
|6
|10
|35
|0
|0
|1
|57
|.018
|F
|10
|Nicolas Roy
|12
|2
|3
|5
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|11
|.182
|D
|15
|Jon Merrill
|38
|1
|3
|4
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.033
|F
|7
|Valentin Zykov
|15
|1
|3
|4
|-2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|F
|73
|Brandon Pirri
|11
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|D
|45
|Jake Bischoff
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|55
|Keegan Kolesar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|4
|Jimmy Schuldt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|50
|152
|232
|384
|14
|436
|30
|7
|22
|1710
|.089
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|50
|151
|247
|398
|-23
|390
|34
|3
|25
|1528
|.099
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|34
|1996
|2.82
|19
|11
|3
|2
|94
|1013
|0.907
|0
|0
|6
|30
|Malcolm Subban
|16
|927
|3.04
|6
|7
|3
|0
|47
|462
|0.898
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Oscar Dansk
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|37
|0.838
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Garret Sparks
|1
|27
|4.44
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|50
|3035
|2.98
|25
|19
|6
|2
|149
|1526
|.901
|152
|232
|436
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|50
|3035
|2.96
|25
|19
|6
|2
|148
|1706
|.911
|151
|247
|390
