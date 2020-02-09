Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA TECH (17-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Rivers 23 2-8 0-0 3-7 1 3 4
Kitley 25 7-10 3-6 2-5 0 4 17
Cole 37 2-9 4-8 1-8 3 4 8
Mabrey 39 2-9 12-12 0-3 2 2 18
Sheppard 31 6-17 0-0 2-4 2 4 15
Baptiste 21 2-7 3-4 4-8 2 4 7
Obouh Fegue 11 0-2 0-0 0-3 2 2 0
King 13 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-7 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-63 22-30 14-45 12 24 72

Percentages: FG 34.921, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Sheppard 3-11, Mabrey 2-7, King 1-1, Rivers 0-1, Cole 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Obouh Fegue 3, Rivers 2, Kitley 2)

Turnovers: 14 (Cole 6, Sheppard 3, Baptiste 2, King 2, Team 1)

Steals: 6 (Rivers 2, Sheppard 2, Cole 1, Baptiste 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
NORTH CAROLINA (16-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Tshitenge 34 2-6 4-9 3-8 1 2 8
Bailey 34 6-15 1-1 0-6 3 5 13
Bennett 40 5-20 4-5 1-5 6 2 14
Koenen 39 6-14 6-8 1-10 1 5 19
Muhammad 15 0-4 0-0 0-1 0 4 0
Church 15 1-2 6-7 0-0 0 3 8
Daniel 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Tucker 18 0-1 1-2 3-5 0 3 1
Team 0 0-0 0-0 5-8 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-62 22-32 13-44 11 25 63

Percentages: FG 32.258, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 1-11, .091 (Koenen 1-5, Bennett 0-4, Muhammad 0-1, Church 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bailey 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Bailey 4, Muhammad 4, Bennett 2, Koenen 2, Tshitenge 1, Daniel 1)

Steals: 8 (Koenen 2, Muhammad 2, Tucker 2, Bailey 1, Bennett 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Tucker 1)

Virginia Tech 17 17 16 22 72
North Carolina 15 16 16 16 63

A_2,536

Officials_Timothy Bryant, Katie Lukanich, Ed Sidlasky