FG FT Reb
W. CAROLINA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Faulkner 34 6-15 5-10 2-7 6 3 19
Halvorsen 32 2-4 0-0 0-0 3 0 6
Gibson 29 4-9 2-2 1-1 2 3 12
Steger 29 9-15 2-2 2-8 1 2 28
Dotson 24 4-8 2-2 2-10 3 4 10
Cork 16 3-4 0-1 2-6 1 2 6
McCray 16 1-4 2-3 0-3 1 2 5
T.Harris 11 0-2 0-0 0-4 0 0 0
Thomas 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 29-62 13-20 9-39 18 16 86

Percentages: FG .468, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 15-34, .441 (Steger 8-12, Halvorsen 2-4, Gibson 2-6, Faulkner 2-7, McCray 1-3, T.Harris 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cork, T.Harris).

Turnovers: 12 (Dotson 3, Faulkner 2, Gibson 2, McCray 2, Thomas 2, Steger).

Steals: 5 (Faulkner 3, Dotson, T.Harris).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
THE CITADEL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Abee 37 7-11 1-2 1-6 0 3 18
Batiste 36 7-12 2-4 1-5 6 2 18
Rice 33 6-14 0-5 1-3 2 2 13
Davis 24 4-7 1-2 2-7 2 5 10
Reed 23 3-10 2-2 1-4 3 1 8
Fitzgibbons 19 3-9 0-0 0-4 0 1 7
Spence 14 4-5 0-0 2-5 0 4 8
Clark 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Webster 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 34-68 6-15 8-34 15 20 82

Percentages: FG .500, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Abee 3-7, Batiste 2-5, Davis 1-3, Fitzgibbons 1-4, Rice 1-5, Reed 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Spence 2, Davis, Reed).

Turnovers: 11 (Batiste 5, Davis 4, Fitzgibbons, Rice).

Steals: 3 (Abee, Reed, Spence).

Technical Fouls: None.

W. Carolina 49 37 86
The Citadel 51 31 82

A_1,056 (6,000).