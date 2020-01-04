https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/W-CAROLINA-86-NO-1-THE-CITADEL-82-14949788.php
W. CAROLINA 86, NO. 1 THE CITADEL 82
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Faulkner
|34
|6-15
|5-10
|2-7
|6
|3
|19
|Halvorsen
|32
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|6
|Gibson
|29
|4-9
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|3
|12
|Steger
|29
|9-15
|2-2
|2-8
|1
|2
|28
|Dotson
|24
|4-8
|2-2
|2-10
|3
|4
|10
|Cork
|16
|3-4
|0-1
|2-6
|1
|2
|6
|McCray
|16
|1-4
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|2
|5
|T.Harris
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-62
|13-20
|9-39
|18
|16
|86
Percentages: FG .468, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 15-34, .441 (Steger 8-12, Halvorsen 2-4, Gibson 2-6, Faulkner 2-7, McCray 1-3, T.Harris 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cork, T.Harris).
Turnovers: 12 (Dotson 3, Faulkner 2, Gibson 2, McCray 2, Thomas 2, Steger).
Steals: 5 (Faulkner 3, Dotson, T.Harris).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|THE CITADEL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Abee
|37
|7-11
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|3
|18
|Batiste
|36
|7-12
|2-4
|1-5
|6
|2
|18
|Rice
|33
|6-14
|0-5
|1-3
|2
|2
|13
|Davis
|24
|4-7
|1-2
|2-7
|2
|5
|10
|Reed
|23
|3-10
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|1
|8
|Fitzgibbons
|19
|3-9
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|7
|Spence
|14
|4-5
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|4
|8
|Clark
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Webster
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-68
|6-15
|8-34
|15
|20
|82
Percentages: FG .500, FT .400.
3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Abee 3-7, Batiste 2-5, Davis 1-3, Fitzgibbons 1-4, Rice 1-5, Reed 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Spence 2, Davis, Reed).
Turnovers: 11 (Batiste 5, Davis 4, Fitzgibbons, Rice).
Steals: 3 (Abee, Reed, Spence).
Technical Fouls: None.
|W. Carolina
|49
|37
|—
|86
|The Citadel
|51
|31
|—
|82
A_1,056 (6,000).
