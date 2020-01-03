https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/W-KENTUCKY-93-NORTH-TEXAS-84-14946238.php
W. KENTUCKY 93, NORTH TEXAS 84
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamlet
|35
|7-13
|4-4
|1-3
|8
|1
|19
|Bell
|33
|3-7
|2-2
|0-5
|3
|2
|10
|Gibson
|33
|3-7
|2-2
|0-3
|5
|2
|9
|Reese
|31
|5-10
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|3
|13
|Draper
|23
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|9
|Geu
|21
|8-9
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|4
|18
|J.Simmons
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|2
|Z.Simmons
|11
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|4
|Jackson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-55
|10-10
|2-25
|21
|24
|84
Percentages: FG .582, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Draper 3-5, Reese 3-8, Bell 2-5, Hamlet 1-2, Gibson 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bell 2, Geu).
Turnovers: 12 (Gibson 5, Bell 2, Geu 2, Hamlet 2, Jackson).
Steals: 2 (Geu, Reese).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Savage
|39
|5-9
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|15
|Justice
|38
|6-10
|2-4
|0-7
|3
|2
|18
|Anderson
|35
|5-10
|8-9
|1-5
|3
|3
|19
|Williams
|33
|5-7
|3-6
|1-2
|4
|3
|14
|Rawls
|29
|5-10
|5-8
|0-1
|3
|4
|18
|Hollingsworth
|19
|1-4
|5-5
|0-1
|2
|0
|7
|Horton
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Gambrell
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-51
|25-34
|2-19
|17
|14
|93
Percentages: FG .549, FT .735.
3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Justice 4-7, Rawls 3-6, Savage 3-6, Williams 1-1, Anderson 1-4, Hollingsworth 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Savage 2, Williams 2, Anderson).
Turnovers: 5 (Justice 2, Rawls 2, Savage).
Steals: 5 (Savage 3, Anderson, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Texas
|42
|42
|—
|84
|W. Kentucky
|32
|61
|—
|93
A_3,716 (7,326).
