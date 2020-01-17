https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/WASHINGTON-64-OREGON-ST-56-14982763.php
WASHINGTON 64, OREGON ST. 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thompson
|40
|3-7
|0-2
|1-4
|6
|2
|6
|Tinkle
|38
|2-12
|11-11
|3-8
|1
|1
|15
|Kelley
|30
|7-12
|2-6
|2-4
|0
|0
|16
|Reichle
|25
|0-3
|0-0
|2-4
|4
|1
|0
|Hunt
|15
|2-2
|1-3
|0-3
|2
|3
|6
|Silva
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Dastrup
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Hollins
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Miller-Moore
|9
|2-3
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|4
|Lucas
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Vernon
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-51
|14-22
|12-31
|13
|10
|56
Percentages: FG .392, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Hunt 1-1, Lucas 1-3, Hollins 0-1, Reichle 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Tinkle 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Kelley 2).
Turnovers: 7 (Reichle 2, Thompson 2, Hunt, Kelley, Miller-Moore).
Steals: 5 (Thompson 2, Tinkle 2, Hunt).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bey
|35
|4-11
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|3
|11
|Stewart
|33
|6-9
|1-1
|0-5
|0
|5
|13
|Wright
|33
|2-7
|1-1
|2-6
|2
|2
|6
|Carter
|32
|4-7
|0-1
|1-7
|3
|3
|10
|Tsohonis
|29
|4-9
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|0
|11
|Battle
|24
|4-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|11
|Roberts
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Timmins
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-50
|5-7
|4-24
|13
|15
|64
Percentages: FG .500, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Battle 3-5, Carter 2-3, Bey 2-5, Tsohonis 1-4, Wright 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Stewart 4, Wright 2, Carter, Tsohonis).
Turnovers: 8 (Bey 3, Stewart 2, Carter, Tsohonis, Wright).
Steals: 5 (Battle 3, Stewart, Tsohonis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oregon St.
|21
|35
|—
|56
|Washington
|31
|33
|—
|64
.
View Comments