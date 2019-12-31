https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/WILLIAM-MARY-74-ELON-73-14940648.php
WILLIAM & MARY 74, ELON 73
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WILLIAM & MARY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Van Vliet
|33
|7-12
|2-3
|2-6
|2
|1
|18
|Knight
|32
|9-14
|6-6
|0-6
|4
|3
|25
|Barnes
|31
|4-6
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|10
|Loewe
|31
|3-9
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|4
|8
|T.Scott
|19
|1-3
|3-4
|0-1
|5
|0
|6
|Hamilton
|18
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|4
|Ayesa
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Blair
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Hermanovskis
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-51
|13-17
|2-22
|14
|14
|74
Percentages: FG .529, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Van Vliet 2-4, Barnes 1-1, Knight 1-3, Loewe 1-3, T.Scott 1-3, Ayesa 1-4, Blair 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (T.Scott, Van Vliet).
Turnovers: 10 (Knight 3, Barnes 2, Hamilton, Hermanovskis, Loewe, T.Scott, Van Vliet).
Steals: 6 (Barnes 3, Hamilton, Knight, T.Scott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ELON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McIntosh
|35
|7-11
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|18
|Sheffield
|32
|7-16
|6-8
|1-3
|3
|4
|21
|Woods
|32
|3-8
|2-2
|1-10
|3
|0
|10
|Hannah
|25
|3-5
|0-0
|2-3
|3
|3
|6
|Wright
|25
|3-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|5
|8
|Ervin
|22
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|5
|Wooten
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Poser
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Fuller
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Pack
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-54
|9-12
|6-25
|12
|16
|73
Percentages: FG .500, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (McIntosh 3-5, Wright 2-2, Woods 2-5, Wooten 1-3, Ervin 1-4, Sheffield 1-4, Hannah 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Wright).
Turnovers: 10 (Woods 4, Sheffield 3, Wright 2, Hannah).
Steals: 2 (Hannah, Sheffield).
Technical Fouls: None.
|William & Mary
|27
|47
|—
|74
|Elon
|27
|46
|—
|73
A_1,923 (1,585).
View Comments