https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/WILLIAM-MARY-88-HOFSTRA-61-14946164.php
WILLIAM & MARY 88, HOFSTRA 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WILLIAM & MARY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ayesa
|0
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Barnes
|0
|4-4
|1-1
|0-2
|4
|3
|9
|Blair
|0
|4-8
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|8
|Dronjak
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|0
|1-2
|7-8
|1-6
|2
|4
|9
|Harvey
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Hermanovskis
|0
|0-2
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Knight
|0
|7-7
|1-1
|1-12
|4
|2
|15
|Loewe
|0
|6-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|12
|Scott
|0
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|1
|7
|Stone
|0
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Van Vliet
|0
|7-11
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|2
|18
|Washburn
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|0-0
|0-0
|19-19
|4
|0
|15
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: None.
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: None.
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOFSTRA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pemberton
|35
|5-14
|4-6
|3-5
|3
|0
|15
|Kante
|34
|5-11
|1-3
|7-10
|0
|1
|11
|Buie
|32
|3-14
|3-4
|0-0
|3
|1
|10
|Ray
|25
|5-12
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|4
|11
|Coburn
|21
|0-2
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Trueheart
|16
|1-5
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|4
|2
|Silverio
|13
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Burgess
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Schutte
|6
|0-0
|0-3
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Klementowicz
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Miranda
|4
|3-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|6
|Totals
|200
|23-67
|11-23
|17-32
|8
|12
|61
Percentages: FG .343, FT .478.
3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Silverio 1-2, Pemberton 1-3, Ray 1-6, Buie 1-7, Burgess 0-1, Miranda 0-1, Coburn 0-2, Trueheart 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Buie 3, Pemberton 3, Miranda 2, Ray 2, Coburn, Kante, Silverio).
Steals: 5 (Buie, Kante, Klementowicz, Schutte, Silverio).
Technical Fouls: None.
|William & Mary
|45
|43
|—
|15
|Hofstra
|23
|38
|—
|61
A_1,725 (5,023).
View Comments