FG FT Reb
WILLIAM & MARY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ayesa 0 2-5 0-0 0-1 0 2 6
Barnes 0 4-4 1-1 0-2 4 3 9
Blair 0 4-8 0-0 1-2 0 1 8
Dronjak 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hamilton 0 1-2 7-8 1-6 2 4 9
Harvey 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Hermanovskis 0 0-2 2-2 0-1 1 0 2
Knight 0 7-7 1-1 1-12 4 2 15
Loewe 0 6-7 0-0 0-1 0 3 12
Scott 0 3-7 0-0 1-2 3 1 7
Stone 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Van Vliet 0 7-11 0-0 0-6 1 2 18
Washburn 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Williams 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 0-0 0-0 19-19 4 0 15

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HOFSTRA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pemberton 35 5-14 4-6 3-5 3 0 15
Kante 34 5-11 1-3 7-10 0 1 11
Buie 32 3-14 3-4 0-0 3 1 10
Ray 25 5-12 0-1 0-1 1 4 11
Coburn 21 0-2 2-4 1-2 0 0 2
Trueheart 16 1-5 0-0 3-7 0 4 2
Silverio 13 1-3 1-2 0-1 0 1 4
Burgess 10 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Schutte 6 0-0 0-3 2-5 0 0 0
Klementowicz 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Miranda 4 3-4 0-0 1-1 0 0 6
Totals 200 23-67 11-23 17-32 8 12 61

Percentages: FG .343, FT .478.

3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Silverio 1-2, Pemberton 1-3, Ray 1-6, Buie 1-7, Burgess 0-1, Miranda 0-1, Coburn 0-2, Trueheart 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Buie 3, Pemberton 3, Miranda 2, Ray 2, Coburn, Kante, Silverio).

Steals: 5 (Buie, Kante, Klementowicz, Schutte, Silverio).

Technical Fouls: None.

William & Mary 45 43 15
Hofstra 23 38 61

A_1,725 (5,023).