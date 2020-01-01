WISCONSIN 65, RIDER 37
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RIDER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jordan
|30
|3-13
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|6
|Vaughn
|28
|3-8
|1-2
|1-8
|2
|2
|7
|Scott
|24
|3-9
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|2
|7
|Nunez
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Ings
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Marshall
|19
|0-8
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|1
|1
|Randall
|18
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Ogemuno-Johnson
|13
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Williams
|12
|2-5
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|5
|Powell
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Bladen
|6
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|0
|Turner
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-61
|5-7
|5-32
|5
|16
|37
Percentages: FG .246, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Nunez 1-2, Scott 1-3, Powell 0-1, Vaughn 0-1, Jordan 0-3, Randall 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Scott).
Turnovers: 12 (Jordan 3, Vaughn 3, Randall 2, Ings, Nunez, Scott, Turner).
Steals: 10 (Jordan 2, Ogemuno-Johnson 2, Ings, Marshall, Randall, Scott, Vaughn, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Trice
|30
|3-9
|0-0
|0-3
|7
|0
|9
|King
|25
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|Reuvers
|22
|6-11
|3-4
|1-6
|0
|1
|15
|Davison
|21
|4-7
|0-0
|0-6
|4
|3
|11
|Ford
|21
|5-9
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|14
|Pritzl
|20
|4-7
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|11
|Potter
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|0
|4
|Wahl
|16
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|4
|0
|Anderson
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|0
|McGrory
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|0
|Ballard
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Cuevas
|1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Higginbottom
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Qawi
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|4-7
|5-39
|18
|14
|65
Percentages: FG .436, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Ford 4-6, Davison 3-5, Pritzl 3-5, Trice 3-7, McGrory 0-1, Potter 0-1, Anderson 0-2, King 0-2, Reuvers 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Potter 3, Reuvers 2, Pritzl, Trice).
Turnovers: 14 (Trice 3, Anderson 2, Ford 2, King 2, Pritzl 2, Wahl 2, Reuvers).
Steals: 6 (Trice 3, Cuevas, Ford, King).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Rider
|11
|26
|—
|37
|Wisconsin
|22
|43
|—
|65
A_16,016 (17,230).