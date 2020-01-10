FG FT Reb
WAKE FOREST (10-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Morra 32 2-4 2-4 2-3 0 1 6
Raca 36 8-17 7-9 2-10 2 1 24
Conti 38 2-12 0-0 0-3 9 2 5
Scruggs 33 2-7 3-4 2-3 2 2 8
Sharp 35 6-12 0-0 2-4 1 2 16
Banks 8 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Branch 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hahne 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Harrison 13 1-1 1-2 0-1 1 3 4
Totals 200 21-54 13-19 11-33 15 13 63

Percentages: FG 38.889, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Sharp 4-5, Raca 1-5, Conti 1-6, Scruggs 1-5, Harrison 1-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Sharp 3, Morra 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Raca 5, Scruggs 3, Morra 2, Sharp 2, Harrison 2, Conti 1, Branch 1)

Steals: 7 (Raca 2, Sharp 2, Morra 1, Scruggs 1, Harrison 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
CLEMSON (5-10) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Robinson 21 2-7 2-3 3-3 0 5 6
Thornton 25 6-11 0-0 4-7 0 5 12
Hank 16 2-7 0-0 1-2 1 5 4
Spray 32 5-13 0-0 0-5 1 0 14
Thomas 31 2-2 1-1 0-4 3 1 5
Cherry 19 2-5 0-0 1-3 1 0 4
Bennett 5 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Hayes 15 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 4
Blackstock 6 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Cotton 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Lopes 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Meertens 23 3-10 0-0 2-5 2 1 6
Totals 200 25-62 3-4 15-39 8 20 58

Percentages: FG 4.323, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Spray 4-10, Blackstock 1-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Thornton 1, Bennett 1, Hayes 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Thomas 4, Meertens 4, Spray 3, Hayes 3, Hank 2, Robinson 1, Thornton 1)

Steals: 7 (Thornton 2, Hank 2, Spray 1, Thomas 1, Meertens 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Clemson 16 11 12 19 58
Wake Forest 20 13 16 14 63

A_737

Officials_Tiara Cruse, Bobby Ray, Roy Jackson