Washington-Atlanta Runs

Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. called out on strikes. Ozzie Albies homers to left field. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging. Josh Donaldson walks. Brian McCann strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 1, Nationals 0.

Braves fourth. Freddie Freeman flies out to deep center field to Victor Robles. Josh Donaldson homers to center field. Brian McCann grounds out to first base to Ryan Zimmerman. Matt Joyce walks. Austin Riley strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 2, Nationals 0.

Nationals fifth. Juan Soto pops out to shallow infield to Josh Donaldson. Asdrubal Cabrera homers to right field. Ryan Zimmerman strikes out swinging. Victor Robles pops out to Freddie Freeman.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 2, Nationals 1.

Braves sixth. Freddie Freeman singles to center field. Josh Donaldson reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Freddie Freeman out at second. Brian McCann homers to center field. Josh Donaldson scores. Matt Joyce homers to right field. Austin Riley walks. Adeiny Hechavarria grounds out to shortstop. Austin Riley out at second.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 5, Nationals 1.

Nationals seventh. Anthony Rendon walks. Juan Soto walks. Anthony Rendon to second. Asdrubal Cabrera walks. Juan Soto to second. Anthony Rendon to third. Ryan Zimmerman grounds out to third base. Asdrubal Cabrera out at second. Juan Soto to third. Anthony Rendon scores. Victor Robles walks. Howie Kendrick pinch-hitting for Yan Gomes. Howie Kendrick lines out to center field to Ronald Acuna Jr..

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 5, Nationals 2.

Nationals eighth. Gerardo Parra pinch-hitting for Kurt Suzuki. Gerardo Parra grounds out to second base, Ozzie Albies to Freddie Freeman. Trea Turner doubles to left field. Adam Eaton hit by pitch. Anthony Rendon pops out to Freddie Freeman. Juan Soto doubles to deep center field. Adam Eaton scores. Trea Turner scores. Asdrubal Cabrera grounds out to second base, Adeiny Hechavarria to Freddie Freeman.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 5, Nationals 4.