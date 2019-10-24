Washington-Houston Runs

Nationals first. Trea Turner walks. Adam Eaton singles to left field. Trea Turner to second. Anthony Rendon doubles to deep left field. Adam Eaton scores. Trea Turner scores. Juan Soto strikes out swinging. Howie Kendrick flies out to shallow right field to Josh Reddick. Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 2, Astros 0.

Astros first. George Springer strikes out swinging. Jose Altuve doubles to deep left field. Michael Brantley singles to center field. Alex Bregman homers to left field. Michael Brantley scores. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to third base, Anthony Rendon to Ryan Zimmerman.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 2, Astros 2.

Nationals seventh. Kurt Suzuki homers to center field. Victor Robles walks. Trea Turner walks. Victor Robles to second. Adam Eaton out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Ryan Pressly to Jose Altuve. Trea Turner to second. Victor Robles to third. Anthony Rendon flies out to center field to George Springer. Juan Soto is intentionally walked. Howie Kendrick singles to shortstop. Juan Soto to second. Trea Turner to third. Victor Robles scores. Asdrubal Cabrera singles to center field. Howie Kendrick to second. Juan Soto scores. Trea Turner scores. Ryan Zimmerman singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Asdrubal Cabrera scores. Howie Kendrick scores. Throwing error by Alex Bregman. Kurt Suzuki grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel.

6 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Nationals 8, Astros 2.

Nationals eighth. Victor Robles reaches on third strike. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Adam Eaton homers to right field. Victor Robles scores. Anthony Rendon strikes out swinging. Juan Soto walks. Howie Kendrick singles to left field. Juan Soto to second. Asdrubal Cabrera singles to right center field. Howie Kendrick to third. Juan Soto scores. Ryan Zimmerman grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 11, Astros 2.

Nationals ninth. Kurt Suzuki grounds out to third base, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel. Michael A. Taylor homers to center field. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Gerardo Parra pinch-hitting for Adam Eaton. Gerardo Parra flies out to center field to Jake Marisnick.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 12, Astros 2.

Astros ninth. Carlos Correa flies out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Martin Maldonado homers to center field. Josh Reddick grounds out to shallow right field, Asdrubal Cabrera to Ryan Zimmerman. George Springer reaches on error. Throwing error by Anthony Rendon. Jose Altuve singles to center field. George Springer to second. Jake Marisnick grounds out to third base, Anthony Rendon to Ryan Zimmerman.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Nationals 12, Astros 3.