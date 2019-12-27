https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-Wizards-Stax-14934072.php
Washington Wizards Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|30
|36.6
|285-653
|.436
|77-243
|188-227
|.828
|835
|27.8
|Bertans
|28
|30.0
|142-316
|.449
|105-242
|42-47
|.894
|431
|15.4
|Bryant
|18
|28.4
|101-184
|.549
|10-35
|39-53
|.736
|251
|13.9
|Hachimura
|25
|29.2
|146-303
|.482
|10-48
|46-54
|.852
|348
|13.9
|Thomas
|21
|25.3
|105-235
|.447
|46-108
|30-37
|.811
|286
|13.6
|Wagner
|21
|20.4
|93-160
|.581
|22-56
|36-43
|.837
|244
|11.6
|Pasecniks
|5
|21.4
|20-34
|.588
|0-0
|11-17
|.647
|51
|10.2
|Payton II
|2
|32.5
|8-16
|.500
|3-4
|1-2
|.500
|20
|10.0
|Smith
|30
|25.4
|123-271
|.454
|28-75
|21-32
|.656
|295
|9.8
|Brown
|27
|23.7
|100-212
|.472
|17-55
|36-47
|.766
|253
|9.4
|McRae
|14
|17.9
|48-101
|.475
|14-36
|21-25
|.840
|131
|9.4
|Williams
|1
|33.0
|4-6
|.667
|0-0
|1-1
|1.000
|9
|9.0
|Mahinmi
|10
|19.9
|25-52
|.481
|1-7
|23-35
|.657
|74
|7.4
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Schofield
|17
|12.9
|21-53
|.396
|11-34
|8-10
|.800
|61
|3.6
|Bonga
|25
|15.6
|32-69
|.464
|5-18
|17-23
|.739
|86
|3.4
|Mathews
|9
|10.2
|8-19
|.421
|7-18
|7-8
|.875
|30
|3.3
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Robinson
|8
|5.6
|5-11
|.455
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.6
|Wall
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|30
|240.8
|1295-2788
|.464
|377-1035
|542-681
|.796
|3509
|117.0
|OPPONENTS
|30
|240.8
|1327-2685
|.494
|389-1016
|617-782
|.789
|3660
|122.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|34
|111
|145
|4.8
|200
|6.7
|74
|1
|33
|101
|10
|Bertans
|25
|113
|138
|4.9
|48
|1.7
|72
|0
|18
|22
|18
|Bryant
|42
|111
|153
|8.5
|48
|2.7
|44
|0
|8
|24
|18
|Hachimura
|39
|106
|145
|5.8
|40
|1.6
|57
|0
|18
|20
|3
|Thomas
|3
|33
|36
|1.7
|101
|4.8
|44
|1
|9
|46
|5
|Wagner
|34
|93
|127
|6.0
|28
|1.3
|81
|0
|15
|43
|13
|Pasecniks
|10
|13
|23
|4.6
|4
|.8
|14
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Payton II
|7
|9
|16
|8.0
|10
|5.0
|4
|0
|7
|3
|2
|Smith
|15
|69
|84
|2.8
|127
|4.2
|46
|0
|22
|38
|12
|Brown
|35
|110
|145
|5.4
|61
|2.3
|44
|0
|35
|28
|4
|McRae
|4
|29
|33
|2.4
|38
|2.7
|27
|0
|8
|15
|5
|Williams
|3
|5
|8
|8.0
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mahinmi
|26
|33
|59
|5.9
|10
|1.0
|33
|0
|6
|16
|13
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Schofield
|4
|21
|25
|1.5
|12
|.7
|32
|0
|7
|6
|3
|Bonga
|20
|48
|68
|2.7
|29
|1.2
|53
|0
|15
|16
|5
|Mathews
|4
|10
|14
|1.6
|6
|.7
|11
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Robinson
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|6
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Wall
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|310
|941
|1251
|41.7
|810
|27.0
|666
|2
|225
|421
|120
|OPPONENTS
|315
|1079
|1394
|46.5
|802
|26.7
|636
|0
|211
|476
|170
