Washington Wizards Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|30
|36.6
|285-653
|.436
|77-243
|188-227
|.828
|835
|27.8
|Bertans
|28
|30.0
|142-316
|.449
|105-242
|42-47
|.894
|431
|15.4
|Bryant
|18
|28.4
|101-184
|.549
|10-35
|39-53
|.736
|251
|13.9
|Hachimura
|25
|29.2
|146-303
|.482
|10-48
|46-54
|.852
|348
|13.9
|Thomas
|23
|25.3
|113-267
|.423
|50-119
|38-45
|.844
|314
|13.7
|Wagner
|21
|20.4
|93-160
|.581
|22-56
|36-43
|.837
|244
|11.6
|McRae
|16
|19.6
|64-131
|.489
|24-49
|28-35
|.800
|180
|11.3
|Smith
|32
|25.4
|136-301
|.452
|31-83
|24-36
|.667
|327
|10.2
|Payton II
|4
|27.5
|16-33
|.485
|6-13
|2-4
|.500
|40
|10.0
|Brown
|29
|24.3
|106-238
|.445
|18-63
|37-48
|.771
|267
|9.2
|Mahinmi
|12
|21.3
|39-72
|.542
|3-11
|27-46
|.587
|108
|9.0
|Pasecniks
|7
|20.7
|22-40
|.550
|0-0
|13-23
|.565
|57
|8.1
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Mathews
|11
|11.8
|14-30
|.467
|11-26
|19-21
|.905
|58
|5.3
|Williams
|3
|21.3
|4-7
|.571
|0-1
|3-3
|1.000
|11
|3.7
|Bonga
|27
|15.8
|35-76
|.461
|5-18
|21-27
|.778
|96
|3.6
|Schofield
|19
|11.7
|21-53
|.396
|11-34
|8-10
|.800
|61
|3.2
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Robinson
|8
|5.6
|5-11
|.455
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.6
|Wall
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|32
|240.8
|1371-2968
|.462
|404-1097
|586-742
|.790
|3732
|116.6
|OPPONENTS
|32
|240.8
|1398-2843
|.492
|410-1075
|666-847
|.786
|3872
|121.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|34
|111
|145
|4.8
|200
|6.7
|74
|1
|33
|101
|10
|Bertans
|25
|113
|138
|4.9
|48
|1.7
|72
|0
|18
|22
|18
|Bryant
|42
|111
|153
|8.5
|48
|2.7
|44
|0
|8
|24
|18
|Hachimura
|39
|106
|145
|5.8
|40
|1.6
|57
|0
|18
|20
|3
|Thomas
|5
|35
|40
|1.7
|109
|4.7
|48
|1
|11
|49
|5
|Wagner
|34
|93
|127
|6.0
|28
|1.3
|81
|0
|15
|43
|13
|McRae
|4
|38
|42
|2.6
|48
|3.0
|34
|0
|11
|16
|6
|Smith
|15
|75
|90
|2.8
|136
|4.3
|48
|0
|25
|40
|13
|Payton II
|9
|16
|25
|6.2
|15
|3.8
|5
|0
|16
|7
|2
|Brown
|35
|120
|155
|5.3
|65
|2.2
|53
|0
|40
|31
|4
|Mahinmi
|31
|43
|74
|6.2
|11
|.9
|36
|0
|9
|17
|17
|Pasecniks
|15
|23
|38
|5.4
|6
|.9
|22
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Mathews
|5
|14
|19
|1.7
|6
|.5
|18
|0
|2
|6
|1
|Williams
|7
|9
|16
|5.3
|4
|1.3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bonga
|24
|52
|76
|2.8
|30
|1.1
|58
|0
|17
|16
|6
|Schofield
|4
|21
|25
|1.3
|12
|.6
|33
|0
|7
|7
|3
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Robinson
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|6
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Wall
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|333
|1007
|1340
|41.9
|852
|26.6
|715
|2
|253
|443
|129
|OPPONENTS
|336
|1158
|1494
|46.7
|845
|26.4
|683
|0
|221
|517
|176
