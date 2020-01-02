https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-Wizards-Stax-14944723.php
Washington Wizards Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|31
|36.5
|293-673
|.435
|79-251
|197-237
|.831
|862
|27.8
|Bertans
|28
|30.0
|142-316
|.449
|105-242
|42-47
|.894
|431
|15.4
|Bryant
|18
|28.4
|101-184
|.549
|10-35
|39-53
|.736
|251
|13.9
|Hachimura
|25
|29.2
|146-303
|.482
|10-48
|46-54
|.852
|348
|13.9
|Thomas
|24
|25.1
|116-277
|.419
|51-123
|40-47
|.851
|323
|13.5
|Wagner
|21
|20.4
|93-160
|.581
|22-56
|36-43
|.837
|244
|11.6
|McRae
|17
|20.3
|68-143
|.476
|26-55
|33-41
|.805
|195
|11.5
|Smith
|33
|25.5
|140-311
|.450
|32-87
|25-38
|.658
|337
|10.2
|Brown
|30
|24.5
|111-250
|.444
|19-65
|40-52
|.769
|281
|9.4
|Payton II
|5
|23.8
|18-38
|.474
|6-14
|2-4
|.500
|44
|8.8
|Mahinmi
|13
|21.2
|40-74
|.541
|3-11
|27-46
|.587
|110
|8.5
|Pasecniks
|8
|21.1
|24-48
|.500
|0-1
|13-23
|.565
|61
|7.6
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Mathews
|12
|12.3
|16-34
|.471
|12-29
|24-26
|.923
|68
|5.7
|Bonga
|28
|15.6
|36-77
|.468
|6-19
|22-29
|.759
|100
|3.6
|Williams
|4
|19.0
|5-8
|.625
|0-1
|3-3
|1.000
|13
|3.3
|Schofield
|20
|11.4
|21-54
|.389
|11-35
|8-10
|.800
|61
|3.1
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Robinson
|9
|5.4
|5-12
|.417
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.4
|Wall
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|33
|240.8
|1404-3055
|.460
|413-1128
|612-773
|.792
|3833
|116.2
|OPPONENTS
|33
|240.8
|1443-2938
|.491
|422-1107
|686-874
|.785
|3994
|121.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|35
|114
|149
|4.8
|205
|6.6
|76
|1
|33
|103
|10
|Bertans
|25
|113
|138
|4.9
|48
|1.7
|72
|0
|18
|22
|18
|Bryant
|42
|111
|153
|8.5
|48
|2.7
|44
|0
|8
|24
|18
|Hachimura
|39
|106
|145
|5.8
|40
|1.6
|57
|0
|18
|20
|3
|Thomas
|5
|35
|40
|1.7
|110
|4.6
|50
|1
|12
|51
|5
|Wagner
|34
|93
|127
|6.0
|28
|1.3
|81
|0
|15
|43
|13
|McRae
|4
|45
|49
|2.9
|49
|2.9
|34
|0
|12
|18
|6
|Smith
|16
|79
|95
|2.9
|139
|4.2
|50
|0
|26
|40
|13
|Brown
|37
|125
|162
|5.4
|66
|2.2
|54
|0
|41
|33
|4
|Payton II
|9
|19
|28
|5.6
|15
|3.0
|8
|0
|16
|8
|2
|Mahinmi
|31
|45
|76
|5.8
|11
|.8
|38
|0
|9
|19
|19
|Pasecniks
|18
|30
|48
|6.0
|9
|1.1
|27
|0
|3
|6
|2
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Mathews
|6
|14
|20
|1.7
|7
|.6
|21
|0
|2
|7
|1
|Bonga
|24
|53
|77
|2.8
|31
|1.1
|61
|0
|18
|16
|7
|Williams
|8
|14
|22
|5.5
|5
|1.3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Schofield
|4
|21
|25
|1.2
|12
|.6
|33
|0
|7
|7
|3
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Robinson
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|7
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Wall
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|342
|1044
|1386
|42.0
|870
|26.4
|738
|2
|258
|456
|133
|OPPONENTS
|347
|1199
|1546
|46.8
|870
|26.4
|704
|0
|232
|526
|182
