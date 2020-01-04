AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Beal 31 36.5 293-673 .435 79-251 197-237 .831 862 27.8
Bertans 28 30.0 142-316 .449 105-242 42-47 .894 431 15.4
Bryant 18 28.4 101-184 .549 10-35 39-53 .736 251 13.9
Hachimura 25 29.2 146-303 .482 10-48 46-54 .852 348 13.9
Thomas 25 24.2 117-278 .421 51-123 40-47 .851 325 13.0
McRae 18 21.0 80-169 .473 30-65 40-50 .800 230 12.8
Wagner 21 20.4 93-160 .581 22-56 36-43 .837 244 11.6
Smith 34 25.7 146-325 .449 34-92 27-40 .675 353 10.4
Brown 31 24.7 114-260 .438 19-68 44-57 .772 291 9.4
Mahinmi 14 21.5 41-79 .519 3-13 28-50 .560 113 8.1
Payton II 6 25.7 20-45 .444 6-17 2-4 .500 48 8.0
Pasecniks 9 20.7 26-55 .473 0-1 13-23 .565 65 7.2
Mathews 13 13.2 22-43 .512 17-36 25-27 .926 86 6.6
Miles 10 16.1 19-59 .322 11-35 15-20 .750 64 6.4
Williams 5 18.4 9-14 .643 0-1 3-5 .600 21 4.2
Bonga 29 15.4 37-79 .468 6-20 22-29 .759 102 3.5
Schofield 21 11.4 21-57 .368 11-37 9-12 .750 62 3.0
Chiozza 10 12.3 10-34 .294 7-16 0-0 .000 27 2.7
Robinson 9 5.4 5-12 .417 3-5 0-0 .000 13 1.4
Wall 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 34 240.7 1442-3145 .459 424-1161 628-798 .787 3936 115.8
OPPONENTS 34 240.7 1488-3026 .492 428-1132 712-907 .785 4116 121.1

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Beal 35 114 149 4.8 205 6.6 76 1 33 103 10
Bertans 25 113 138 4.9 48 1.7 72 0 18 22 18
Bryant 42 111 153 8.5 48 2.7 44 0 8 24 18
Hachimura 39 106 145 5.8 40 1.6 57 0 18 20 3
Thomas 5 35 40 1.6 110 4.4 50 2 12 52 5
McRae 7 47 54 3.0 53 2.9 38 0 12 20 7
Wagner 34 93 127 6.0 28 1.3 81 0 15 43 13
Smith 16 81 97 2.9 144 4.2 53 0 27 42 13
Brown 37 132 169 5.5 67 2.2 57 0 42 35 4
Mahinmi 32 46 78 5.6 14 1.0 42 0 10 20 22
Payton II 10 19 29 4.8 19 3.2 12 0 17 9 2
Pasecniks 23 34 57 6.3 10 1.1 32 0 3 9 2
Mathews 6 16 22 1.7 8 .6 23 0 2 7 1
Miles 4 8 12 1.2 12 1.2 14 0 10 4 4
Williams 11 19 30 6.0 5 1.0 4 0 1 2 2
Bonga 25 55 80 2.8 31 1.1 62 0 18 16 7
Schofield 4 23 27 1.3 12 .6 35 0 7 7 3
Chiozza 0 15 15 1.5 28 2.8 12 0 10 9 2
Robinson 1 4 5 .6 7 .8 2 0 0 3 1
Wall 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 356 1071 1427 42.0 889 26.1 766 3 263 469 137
OPPONENTS 358 1229 1587 46.7 886 26.1 725 0 238 533 189