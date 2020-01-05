https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-Wizards-Stax-14950929.php
Washington Wizards Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|31
|36.5
|293-673
|.435
|79-251
|197-237
|.831
|862
|27.8
|Bertans
|28
|30.0
|142-316
|.449
|105-242
|42-47
|.894
|431
|15.4
|Bryant
|18
|28.4
|101-184
|.549
|10-35
|39-53
|.736
|251
|13.9
|Hachimura
|25
|29.2
|146-303
|.482
|10-48
|46-54
|.852
|348
|13.9
|Thomas
|26
|23.9
|119-287
|.415
|52-125
|44-51
|.863
|334
|12.8
|McRae
|19
|21.4
|83-184
|.451
|31-69
|44-54
|.815
|241
|12.7
|Wagner
|21
|20.4
|93-160
|.581
|22-56
|36-43
|.837
|244
|11.6
|Smith
|35
|26.0
|161-349
|.461
|35-94
|28-42
|.667
|385
|11.0
|Brown
|32
|25.0
|124-272
|.456
|21-71
|47-60
|.783
|316
|9.9
|Mahinmi
|15
|21.3
|43-82
|.524
|3-13
|28-50
|.560
|117
|7.8
|Pasecniks
|10
|20.8
|32-63
|.508
|0-1
|14-25
|.560
|78
|7.8
|Payton II
|7
|23.6
|20-45
|.444
|6-17
|2-4
|.500
|48
|6.9
|Mathews
|14
|13.7
|23-49
|.469
|18-41
|29-32
|.906
|93
|6.6
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Williams
|6
|20.5
|15-22
|.682
|0-1
|3-5
|.600
|33
|5.5
|Bonga
|30
|15.6
|42-85
|.494
|6-20
|27-36
|.750
|117
|3.9
|Schofield
|21
|11.4
|21-57
|.368
|11-37
|9-12
|.750
|62
|3.0
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Robinson
|9
|5.4
|5-12
|.417
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.4
|Wall
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|35
|240.7
|1492-3236
|.461
|430-1177
|650-825
|.788
|4064
|116.1
|OPPONENTS
|35
|240.7
|1528-3113
|.491
|434-1161
|740-941
|.786
|4230
|120.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|35
|114
|149
|4.8
|205
|6.6
|76
|1
|33
|103
|10
|Bertans
|25
|113
|138
|4.9
|48
|1.7
|72
|0
|18
|22
|18
|Bryant
|42
|111
|153
|8.5
|48
|2.7
|44
|0
|8
|24
|18
|Hachimura
|39
|106
|145
|5.8
|40
|1.6
|57
|0
|18
|20
|3
|Thomas
|5
|35
|40
|1.5
|112
|4.3
|54
|2
|12
|55
|5
|McRae
|9
|49
|58
|3.1
|55
|2.9
|41
|0
|12
|24
|8
|Wagner
|34
|93
|127
|6.0
|28
|1.3
|81
|0
|15
|43
|13
|Smith
|16
|84
|100
|2.9
|152
|4.3
|55
|0
|30
|42
|13
|Brown
|39
|144
|183
|5.7
|70
|2.2
|59
|0
|43
|36
|4
|Mahinmi
|35
|48
|83
|5.5
|15
|1.0
|45
|0
|11
|22
|22
|Pasecniks
|26
|39
|65
|6.5
|11
|1.1
|37
|0
|3
|10
|3
|Payton II
|10
|21
|31
|4.4
|21
|3.0
|14
|0
|17
|9
|2
|Mathews
|6
|17
|23
|1.6
|8
|.6
|26
|0
|2
|7
|1
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Williams
|13
|25
|38
|6.3
|6
|1.0
|7
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Bonga
|27
|57
|84
|2.8
|31
|1.0
|63
|0
|18
|16
|8
|Schofield
|4
|23
|27
|1.3
|12
|.6
|35
|0
|7
|7
|3
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Robinson
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|7
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Wall
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|370
|1106
|1476
|42.2
|909
|26.0
|794
|3
|268
|480
|143
|OPPONENTS
|367
|1253
|1620
|46.3
|904
|25.8
|748
|0
|244
|545
|191
