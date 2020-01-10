AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Beal 31 36.5 293-673 .435 79-251 197-237 .831 862 27.8
Bertans 28 30.0 142-316 .449 105-242 42-47 .894 431 15.4
Bryant 18 28.4 101-184 .549 10-35 39-53 .736 251 13.9
Hachimura 25 29.2 146-303 .482 10-48 46-54 .852 348 13.9
McRae 21 22.2 95-219 .434 33-75 46-59 .780 269 12.8
Thomas 28 23.9 127-308 .412 56-135 48-58 .828 358 12.8
Wagner 21 20.4 93-160 .581 22-56 36-43 .837 244 11.6
Smith 37 26.1 177-380 .466 37-101 30-46 .652 421 11.4
Brown 34 25.6 135-301 .449 24-80 55-71 .775 349 10.3
Pasecniks 12 22.2 40-74 .541 0-1 21-35 .600 101 8.4
Mahinmi 17 20.8 45-88 .511 3-13 30-54 .556 123 7.2
Miles 10 16.1 19-59 .322 11-35 15-20 .750 64 6.4
Mathews 15 13.1 23-50 .460 18-42 29-32 .906 93 6.2
Payton II 9 23.6 22-53 .415 6-19 2-4 .500 52 5.8
Williams 6 20.5 15-22 .682 0-1 3-5 .600 33 5.5
Bonga 32 16.7 50-98 .510 6-23 27-37 .730 133 4.2
Schofield 23 12.1 29-70 .414 13-43 9-12 .750 80 3.5
Chiozza 10 12.3 10-34 .294 7-16 0-0 .000 27 2.7
Robinson 9 5.4 5-12 .417 3-5 0-0 .000 13 1.4
Wall 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 37 240.7 1567-3404 .460 443-1221 675-867 .779 4252 114.9
OPPONENTS 37 240.7 1604-3295 .487 452-1225 787-1001 .786 4447 120.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Beal 35 114 149 4.8 205 6.6 76 1 33 103 10
Bertans 25 113 138 4.9 48 1.7 72 0 18 22 18
Bryant 42 111 153 8.5 48 2.7 44 0 8 24 18
Hachimura 39 106 145 5.8 40 1.6 57 0 18 20 3
McRae 10 57 67 3.2 58 2.8 43 0 15 27 12
Thomas 6 36 42 1.5 117 4.2 59 2 12 61 5
Wagner 34 93 127 6.0 28 1.3 81 0 15 43 13
Smith 16 91 107 2.9 160 4.3 58 0 31 48 13
Brown 42 161 203 6.0 75 2.2 66 0 46 42 4
Pasecniks 28 46 74 6.2 14 1.2 44 0 4 16 6
Mahinmi 38 57 95 5.6 20 1.2 51 0 12 23 26
Miles 4 8 12 1.2 12 1.2 14 0 10 4 4
Mathews 6 17 23 1.5 10 .7 26 0 3 7 1
Payton II 12 30 42 4.7 27 3.0 18 0 21 14 4
Williams 13 25 38 6.3 6 1.0 7 0 1 2 5
Bonga 30 65 95 3.0 34 1.1 68 0 20 20 9
Schofield 6 27 33 1.4 14 .6 40 0 7 7 3
Chiozza 0 15 15 1.5 28 2.8 12 0 10 9 2
Robinson 1 4 5 .6 7 .8 2 0 0 3 1
Wall 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 387 1176 1563 42.2 951 25.7 838 3 284 517 157
OPPONENTS 396 1330 1726 46.6 945 25.5 789 0 269 579 202