AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Beal 32 36.2 304-698 .436 79-258 200-240 .833 887 27.7
Bertans 30 29.5 152-339 .448 112-257 47-53 .887 463 15.4
Hachimura 25 29.2 146-303 .482 10-48 46-54 .852 348 13.9
McRae 23 22.9 112-259 .432 37-82 53-69 .768 314 13.7
Bryant 19 27.7 105-190 .553 10-35 39-53 .736 259 13.6
Thomas 30 23.7 133-329 .404 56-139 49-60 .817 371 12.4
Wagner 21 20.4 93-160 .581 22-56 36-43 .837 244 11.6
Smith 39 26.2 185-407 .455 38-108 32-50 .640 440 11.3
Brown 36 26.1 146-320 .456 26-83 58-75 .773 376 10.4
Mahinmi 19 21.7 55-106 .519 4-16 36-61 .590 150 7.9
Pasecniks 14 20.6 42-82 .512 0-1 23-39 .590 107 7.6
Miles 10 16.1 19-59 .322 11-35 15-20 .750 64 6.4
Mathews 15 13.1 23-50 .460 18-42 29-32 .906 93 6.2
Payton II 11 22.5 29-64 .453 7-21 2-5 .400 67 6.1
Williams 6 20.5 15-22 .682 0-1 3-5 .600 33 5.5
Bonga 34 16.9 52-101 .515 6-23 30-41 .732 140 4.1
Schofield 24 12.0 30-74 .405 14-46 9-12 .750 83 3.5
Chiozza 10 12.3 10-34 .294 7-16 0-0 .000 27 2.7
Robinson 9 5.4 5-12 .417 3-5 0-0 .000 13 1.4
Wall 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 39 240.6 1656-3609 .459 460-1272 707-912 .775 4479 114.8
OPPONENTS 39 240.6 1693-3474 .487 469-1284 820-1050 .781 4675 119.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Beal 35 115 150 4.7 209 6.5 77 1 34 106 10
Bertans 25 124 149 5.0 50 1.7 75 0 18 22 19
Hachimura 39 106 145 5.8 40 1.6 57 0 18 20 3
McRae 16 65 81 3.5 66 2.9 44 0 16 32 13
Bryant 44 112 156 8.2 49 2.6 46 0 8 24 18
Thomas 7 37 44 1.5 123 4.1 62 2 12 63 5
Wagner 34 93 127 6.0 28 1.3 81 0 15 43 13
Smith 19 98 117 3.0 176 4.5 59 0 33 51 14
Brown 44 175 219 6.1 77 2.1 69 0 49 43 4
Mahinmi 45 64 109 5.7 28 1.5 59 0 16 26 27
Pasecniks 31 49 80 5.7 14 1.0 48 0 5 16 6
Miles 4 8 12 1.2 12 1.2 14 0 10 4 4
Mathews 6 17 23 1.5 10 .7 26 0 3 7 1
Payton II 14 33 47 4.3 29 2.6 23 0 22 15 4
Williams 13 25 38 6.3 6 1.0 7 0 1 2 5
Bonga 32 75 107 3.1 39 1.1 76 0 23 20 10
Schofield 6 27 33 1.4 14 .6 41 0 7 7 3
Chiozza 0 15 15 1.5 28 2.8 12 0 10 9 2
Robinson 1 4 5 .6 7 .8 2 0 0 3 1
Wall 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 415 1242 1657 42.5 1005 25.8 878 3 300 536 162
OPPONENTS 417 1409 1826 46.8 988 25.3 833 0 280 608 213