AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Beal 33 35.9 312-711 .439 81-262 205-246 .833 910 27.6
Bertans 31 29.4 156-354 .441 116-267 47-53 .887 475 15.3
Hachimura 25 29.2 146-303 .482 10-48 46-54 .852 348 13.9
McRae 24 23.0 118-272 .434 37-87 57-73 .781 330 13.8
Bryant 20 27.0 107-194 .552 11-36 39-53 .736 264 13.2
Thomas 31 23.7 137-337 .407 57-142 52-64 .813 383 12.4
Wagner 21 20.4 93-160 .581 22-56 36-43 .837 244 11.6
Smith 40 26.1 187-410 .456 38-108 33-52 .635 445 11.1
Brown 37 25.8 146-323 .452 26-83 58-75 .773 376 10.2
Mahinmi 20 22.1 57-113 .504 4-16 40-67 .597 158 7.9
Pasecniks 15 20.4 46-89 .517 0-1 25-41 .610 117 7.8
Miles 10 16.1 19-59 .322 11-35 15-20 .750 64 6.4
Payton II 12 22.1 32-68 .471 9-24 4-7 .571 77 6.4
Mathews 15 13.1 23-50 .460 18-42 29-32 .906 93 6.2
Williams 6 20.5 15-22 .682 0-1 3-5 .600 33 5.5
Bonga 35 16.9 54-103 .524 7-24 30-41 .732 145 4.1
Schofield 24 12.0 30-74 .405 14-46 9-12 .750 83 3.5
Chiozza 10 12.3 10-34 .294 7-16 0-0 .000 27 2.7
Robinson 9 5.4 5-12 .417 3-5 0-0 .000 13 1.4
Wall 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 40 240.6 1693-3688 .459 471-1299 728-938 .776 4585 114.6
OPPONENTS 40 240.6 1736-3559 .488 483-1322 835-1072 .779 4790 119.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Beal 36 118 154 4.7 213 6.5 77 1 34 108 10
Bertans 25 129 154 5.0 52 1.7 78 0 20 25 19
Hachimura 39 106 145 5.8 40 1.6 57 0 18 20 3
McRae 16 69 85 3.5 69 2.9 47 0 17 33 13
Bryant 45 114 159 8.0 50 2.5 46 0 8 25 18
Thomas 7 39 46 1.5 125 4.0 64 2 12 64 5
Wagner 34 93 127 6.0 28 1.3 81 0 15 43 13
Smith 19 100 119 3.0 181 4.5 61 0 33 53 15
Brown 44 178 222 6.0 78 2.1 70 0 50 43 4
Mahinmi 47 69 116 5.8 30 1.5 61 0 17 29 29
Pasecniks 34 49 83 5.5 16 1.1 51 0 8 19 7
Miles 4 8 12 1.2 12 1.2 14 0 10 4 4
Payton II 14 35 49 4.1 31 2.6 24 0 22 15 5
Mathews 6 17 23 1.5 10 .7 26 0 3 7 1
Williams 13 25 38 6.3 6 1.0 7 0 1 2 5
Bonga 32 78 110 3.1 40 1.1 76 0 23 20 11
Schofield 6 27 33 1.4 14 .6 41 0 7 7 3
Chiozza 0 15 15 1.5 28 2.8 12 0 10 9 2
Robinson 1 4 5 .6 7 .8 2 0 0 3 1
Wall 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 422 1273 1695 42.4 1030 25.8 895 3 308 553 168
OPPONENTS 425 1442 1867 46.7 1014 25.4 852 0 291 623 218