https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-Wizards-Stax-14983364.php
Washington Wizards Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|33
|35.9
|312-711
|.439
|81-262
|205-246
|.833
|910
|27.6
|Bertans
|31
|29.4
|156-354
|.441
|116-267
|47-53
|.887
|475
|15.3
|Hachimura
|25
|29.2
|146-303
|.482
|10-48
|46-54
|.852
|348
|13.9
|McRae
|24
|23.0
|118-272
|.434
|37-87
|57-73
|.781
|330
|13.8
|Bryant
|20
|27.0
|107-194
|.552
|11-36
|39-53
|.736
|264
|13.2
|Thomas
|31
|23.7
|137-337
|.407
|57-142
|52-64
|.813
|383
|12.4
|Wagner
|21
|20.4
|93-160
|.581
|22-56
|36-43
|.837
|244
|11.6
|Smith
|40
|26.1
|187-410
|.456
|38-108
|33-52
|.635
|445
|11.1
|Brown
|37
|25.8
|146-323
|.452
|26-83
|58-75
|.773
|376
|10.2
|Mahinmi
|20
|22.1
|57-113
|.504
|4-16
|40-67
|.597
|158
|7.9
|Pasecniks
|15
|20.4
|46-89
|.517
|0-1
|25-41
|.610
|117
|7.8
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Payton II
|12
|22.1
|32-68
|.471
|9-24
|4-7
|.571
|77
|6.4
|Mathews
|15
|13.1
|23-50
|.460
|18-42
|29-32
|.906
|93
|6.2
|Williams
|6
|20.5
|15-22
|.682
|0-1
|3-5
|.600
|33
|5.5
|Bonga
|35
|16.9
|54-103
|.524
|7-24
|30-41
|.732
|145
|4.1
|Schofield
|24
|12.0
|30-74
|.405
|14-46
|9-12
|.750
|83
|3.5
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Robinson
|9
|5.4
|5-12
|.417
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.4
|Wall
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|40
|240.6
|1693-3688
|.459
|471-1299
|728-938
|.776
|4585
|114.6
|OPPONENTS
|40
|240.6
|1736-3559
|.488
|483-1322
|835-1072
|.779
|4790
|119.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|36
|118
|154
|4.7
|213
|6.5
|77
|1
|34
|108
|10
|Bertans
|25
|129
|154
|5.0
|52
|1.7
|78
|0
|20
|25
|19
|Hachimura
|39
|106
|145
|5.8
|40
|1.6
|57
|0
|18
|20
|3
|McRae
|16
|69
|85
|3.5
|69
|2.9
|47
|0
|17
|33
|13
|Bryant
|45
|114
|159
|8.0
|50
|2.5
|46
|0
|8
|25
|18
|Thomas
|7
|39
|46
|1.5
|125
|4.0
|64
|2
|12
|64
|5
|Wagner
|34
|93
|127
|6.0
|28
|1.3
|81
|0
|15
|43
|13
|Smith
|19
|100
|119
|3.0
|181
|4.5
|61
|0
|33
|53
|15
|Brown
|44
|178
|222
|6.0
|78
|2.1
|70
|0
|50
|43
|4
|Mahinmi
|47
|69
|116
|5.8
|30
|1.5
|61
|0
|17
|29
|29
|Pasecniks
|34
|49
|83
|5.5
|16
|1.1
|51
|0
|8
|19
|7
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Payton II
|14
|35
|49
|4.1
|31
|2.6
|24
|0
|22
|15
|5
|Mathews
|6
|17
|23
|1.5
|10
|.7
|26
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Williams
|13
|25
|38
|6.3
|6
|1.0
|7
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Bonga
|32
|78
|110
|3.1
|40
|1.1
|76
|0
|23
|20
|11
|Schofield
|6
|27
|33
|1.4
|14
|.6
|41
|0
|7
|7
|3
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Robinson
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|7
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Wall
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|422
|1273
|1695
|42.4
|1030
|25.8
|895
|3
|308
|553
|168
|OPPONENTS
|425
|1442
|1867
|46.7
|1014
|25.4
|852
|0
|291
|623
|218
View Comments