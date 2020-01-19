https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-Wizards-Stax-14987736.php
Washington Wizards Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|34
|35.5
|316-723
|.437
|84-268
|208-249
|.835
|924
|27.2
|Bertans
|32
|29.3
|159-367
|.433
|119-278
|50-57
|.877
|487
|15.2
|Hachimura
|25
|29.2
|146-303
|.482
|10-48
|46-54
|.852
|348
|13.9
|McRae
|25
|22.4
|119-277
|.430
|38-90
|57-73
|.781
|333
|13.3
|Bryant
|21
|26.4
|108-197
|.548
|11-37
|40-54
|.741
|267
|12.7
|Thomas
|32
|23.5
|140-343
|.408
|59-145
|52-64
|.813
|391
|12.2
|Wagner
|21
|20.4
|93-160
|.581
|22-56
|36-43
|.837
|244
|11.6
|Smith
|41
|26.2
|192-419
|.458
|40-110
|33-53
|.623
|457
|11.1
|Brown
|38
|25.8
|155-336
|.461
|28-87
|60-78
|.769
|398
|10.5
|Pasecniks
|16
|20.6
|50-95
|.526
|0-1
|28-46
|.609
|128
|8.0
|Mahinmi
|21
|22.0
|59-120
|.492
|4-16
|41-70
|.586
|163
|7.8
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Mathews
|15
|13.1
|23-50
|.460
|18-42
|29-32
|.906
|93
|6.2
|Payton II
|13
|22.0
|34-74
|.459
|9-27
|4-7
|.571
|81
|6.2
|Williams
|6
|20.5
|15-22
|.682
|0-1
|3-5
|.600
|33
|5.5
|Bonga
|36
|17.2
|60-112
|.536
|9-26
|33-44
|.750
|162
|4.5
|Schofield
|24
|12.0
|30-74
|.405
|14-46
|9-12
|.750
|83
|3.5
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Robinson
|9
|5.4
|5-12
|.417
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.4
|Wall
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|41
|240.6
|1733-3777
|.459
|486-1334
|744-961
|.774
|4696
|114.5
|OPPONENTS
|41
|240.6
|1788-3650
|.490
|505-1365
|849-1088
|.780
|4930
|120.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|36
|120
|156
|4.6
|216
|6.4
|77
|1
|34
|111
|11
|Bertans
|25
|131
|156
|4.9
|54
|1.7
|82
|0
|21
|29
|20
|Hachimura
|39
|106
|145
|5.8
|40
|1.6
|57
|0
|18
|20
|3
|McRae
|16
|70
|86
|3.4
|70
|2.8
|48
|0
|17
|34
|13
|Bryant
|45
|115
|160
|7.6
|50
|2.4
|48
|0
|9
|28
|18
|Thomas
|7
|39
|46
|1.4
|127
|4.0
|64
|2
|12
|66
|5
|Wagner
|34
|93
|127
|6.0
|28
|1.3
|81
|0
|15
|43
|13
|Smith
|19
|103
|122
|3.0
|189
|4.6
|61
|0
|34
|56
|15
|Brown
|47
|183
|230
|6.1
|79
|2.1
|71
|0
|53
|45
|4
|Pasecniks
|35
|54
|89
|5.6
|16
|1.0
|51
|0
|8
|21
|7
|Mahinmi
|49
|74
|123
|5.9
|30
|1.4
|62
|0
|18
|32
|29
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Mathews
|6
|17
|23
|1.5
|10
|.7
|26
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Payton II
|16
|36
|52
|4.0
|33
|2.5
|27
|0
|23
|16
|6
|Williams
|13
|25
|38
|6.3
|6
|1.0
|7
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Bonga
|37
|83
|120
|3.3
|40
|1.1
|80
|0
|24
|22
|11
|Schofield
|6
|27
|33
|1.4
|14
|.6
|41
|0
|7
|7
|3
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Robinson
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|7
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Wall
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|435
|1303
|1738
|42.4
|1049
|25.6
|911
|3
|317
|581
|171
|OPPONENTS
|432
|1476
|1908
|46.5
|1049
|25.6
|876
|0
|307
|642
|220
