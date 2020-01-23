https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-Wizards-Stax-14998031.php
Washington Wizards Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|36
|35.5
|342-768
|.445
|88-283
|219-261
|.839
|991
|27.5
|Bertans
|34
|29.2
|169-390
|.433
|125-295
|56-64
|.875
|519
|15.3
|Hachimura
|25
|29.2
|146-303
|.482
|10-48
|46-54
|.852
|348
|13.9
|McRae
|27
|22.9
|127-299
|.425
|40-100
|60-77
|.779
|354
|13.1
|Bryant
|23
|25.8
|117-210
|.557
|12-38
|40-54
|.741
|286
|12.4
|Thomas
|34
|23.4
|147-356
|.413
|63-153
|53-66
|.803
|410
|12.1
|Wagner
|21
|20.4
|93-160
|.581
|22-56
|36-43
|.837
|244
|11.6
|Smith
|43
|26.3
|199-433
|.460
|41-111
|34-54
|.630
|473
|11.0
|Brown
|40
|25.7
|161-350
|.460
|30-93
|61-80
|.763
|413
|10.3
|Mahinmi
|23
|22.6
|71-138
|.514
|5-18
|47-78
|.603
|194
|8.4
|Pasecniks
|16
|20.6
|50-95
|.526
|0-1
|28-46
|.609
|128
|8.0
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Mathews
|15
|13.1
|23-50
|.460
|18-42
|29-32
|.906
|93
|6.2
|Payton II
|15
|21.3
|38-86
|.442
|9-30
|4-7
|.571
|89
|5.9
|Bonga
|38
|17.4
|63-117
|.538
|10-28
|33-44
|.750
|169
|4.4
|Williams
|8
|16.0
|15-24
|.625
|0-2
|3-5
|.600
|33
|4.1
|Schofield
|24
|12.0
|30-74
|.405
|14-46
|9-12
|.750
|83
|3.5
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Robinson
|9
|5.4
|5-12
|.417
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.4
|Wall
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|43
|241.2
|1825-3958
|.461
|508-1400
|773-997
|.775
|4931
|114.7
|OPPONENTS
|43
|241.2
|1869-3824
|.489
|532-1430
|894-1144
|.781
|5164
|120.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|37
|129
|166
|4.6
|227
|6.3
|82
|1
|36
|118
|11
|Bertans
|26
|134
|160
|4.7
|58
|1.7
|88
|0
|22
|30
|22
|Hachimura
|39
|106
|145
|5.8
|40
|1.6
|57
|0
|18
|20
|3
|McRae
|17
|80
|97
|3.6
|78
|2.9
|57
|0
|18
|36
|13
|Bryant
|46
|126
|172
|7.5
|53
|2.3
|52
|0
|9
|33
|21
|Thomas
|8
|42
|50
|1.5
|131
|3.9
|67
|2
|13
|71
|5
|Wagner
|34
|93
|127
|6.0
|28
|1.3
|81
|0
|15
|43
|13
|Smith
|19
|112
|131
|3.0
|196
|4.6
|62
|0
|34
|58
|16
|Brown
|47
|189
|236
|5.9
|84
|2.1
|75
|0
|54
|46
|4
|Mahinmi
|54
|86
|140
|6.1
|35
|1.5
|71
|0
|21
|33
|34
|Pasecniks
|35
|54
|89
|5.6
|16
|1.0
|51
|0
|8
|21
|7
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Mathews
|6
|17
|23
|1.5
|10
|.7
|26
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Payton II
|18
|39
|57
|3.8
|38
|2.5
|32
|0
|29
|17
|6
|Bonga
|38
|86
|124
|3.3
|40
|1.1
|85
|0
|28
|26
|11
|Williams
|13
|28
|41
|5.1
|6
|.8
|8
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Schofield
|6
|27
|33
|1.4
|14
|.6
|41
|0
|7
|7
|3
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Robinson
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|7
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Wall
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|448
|1375
|1823
|42.4
|1101
|25.6
|963
|3
|336
|612
|182
|OPPONENTS
|449
|1543
|1992
|46.3
|1097
|25.5
|912
|0
|320
|675
|231
