AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Beal 36 35.5 342-768 .445 88-283 219-261 .839 991 27.5
Bertans 34 29.2 169-390 .433 125-295 56-64 .875 519 15.3
Hachimura 25 29.2 146-303 .482 10-48 46-54 .852 348 13.9
McRae 27 22.9 127-299 .425 40-100 60-77 .779 354 13.1
Bryant 23 25.8 117-210 .557 12-38 40-54 .741 286 12.4
Thomas 34 23.4 147-356 .413 63-153 53-66 .803 410 12.1
Wagner 21 20.4 93-160 .581 22-56 36-43 .837 244 11.6
Smith 43 26.3 199-433 .460 41-111 34-54 .630 473 11.0
Brown 40 25.7 161-350 .460 30-93 61-80 .763 413 10.3
Mahinmi 23 22.6 71-138 .514 5-18 47-78 .603 194 8.4
Pasecniks 16 20.6 50-95 .526 0-1 28-46 .609 128 8.0
Miles 10 16.1 19-59 .322 11-35 15-20 .750 64 6.4
Mathews 15 13.1 23-50 .460 18-42 29-32 .906 93 6.2
Payton II 15 21.3 38-86 .442 9-30 4-7 .571 89 5.9
Bonga 38 17.4 63-117 .538 10-28 33-44 .750 169 4.4
Williams 8 16.0 15-24 .625 0-2 3-5 .600 33 4.1
Schofield 24 12.0 30-74 .405 14-46 9-12 .750 83 3.5
Chiozza 10 12.3 10-34 .294 7-16 0-0 .000 27 2.7
Robinson 9 5.4 5-12 .417 3-5 0-0 .000 13 1.4
Wall 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 43 241.2 1825-3958 .461 508-1400 773-997 .775 4931 114.7
OPPONENTS 43 241.2 1869-3824 .489 532-1430 894-1144 .781 5164 120.1

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Beal 37 129 166 4.6 227 6.3 82 1 36 118 11
Bertans 26 134 160 4.7 58 1.7 88 0 22 30 22
Hachimura 39 106 145 5.8 40 1.6 57 0 18 20 3
McRae 17 80 97 3.6 78 2.9 57 0 18 36 13
Bryant 46 126 172 7.5 53 2.3 52 0 9 33 21
Thomas 8 42 50 1.5 131 3.9 67 2 13 71 5
Wagner 34 93 127 6.0 28 1.3 81 0 15 43 13
Smith 19 112 131 3.0 196 4.6 62 0 34 58 16
Brown 47 189 236 5.9 84 2.1 75 0 54 46 4
Mahinmi 54 86 140 6.1 35 1.5 71 0 21 33 34
Pasecniks 35 54 89 5.6 16 1.0 51 0 8 21 7
Miles 4 8 12 1.2 12 1.2 14 0 10 4 4
Mathews 6 17 23 1.5 10 .7 26 0 3 7 1
Payton II 18 39 57 3.8 38 2.5 32 0 29 17 6
Bonga 38 86 124 3.3 40 1.1 85 0 28 26 11
Williams 13 28 41 5.1 6 .8 8 0 1 3 5
Schofield 6 27 33 1.4 14 .6 41 0 7 7 3
Chiozza 0 15 15 1.5 28 2.8 12 0 10 9 2
Robinson 1 4 5 .6 7 .8 2 0 0 3 1
Wall 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 448 1375 1823 42.4 1101 25.6 963 3 336 612 182
OPPONENTS 449 1543 1992 46.3 1097 25.5 912 0 320 675 231