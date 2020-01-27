https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-Wizards-Stax-15007169.php
Washington Wizards Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|38
|35.4
|369-812
|.454
|93-296
|236-281
|.840
|1067
|28.1
|Bertans
|36
|29.3
|178-412
|.432
|131-312
|61-69
|.884
|548
|15.2
|Hachimura
|25
|29.2
|146-303
|.482
|10-48
|46-54
|.852
|348
|13.9
|McRae
|29
|22.6
|133-317
|.420
|40-106
|64-83
|.771
|370
|12.8
|Bryant
|25
|25.1
|125-221
|.566
|14-41
|42-56
|.750
|306
|12.2
|Thomas
|36
|23.2
|155-376
|.412
|68-163
|55-68
|.809
|433
|12.0
|Wagner
|21
|20.4
|93-160
|.581
|22-56
|36-43
|.837
|244
|11.6
|Smith
|45
|26.3
|209-455
|.459
|42-118
|40-60
|.667
|500
|11.1
|Brown
|42
|25.8
|171-366
|.467
|34-98
|64-84
|.762
|440
|10.5
|Mahinmi
|25
|22.5
|74-144
|.514
|5-18
|56-88
|.636
|209
|8.4
|Pasecniks
|18
|20.0
|53-99
|.535
|0-2
|31-50
|.620
|137
|7.6
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Mathews
|15
|13.1
|23-50
|.460
|18-42
|29-32
|.906
|93
|6.2
|Payton II
|17
|20.2
|40-92
|.435
|11-34
|4-7
|.571
|95
|5.6
|Bonga
|40
|17.2
|66-121
|.545
|12-31
|34-45
|.756
|178
|4.5
|Williams
|9
|14.7
|15-24
|.625
|0-2
|3-5
|.600
|33
|3.7
|Schofield
|24
|12.0
|30-74
|.405
|14-46
|9-12
|.750
|83
|3.5
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Robinson
|9
|5.4
|5-12
|.417
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.4
|Wall
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|45
|241.1
|1914-4131
|.463
|535-1469
|825-1057
|.781
|5188
|115.3
|OPPONENTS
|45
|241.1
|1967-4013
|.490
|558-1498
|936-1195
|.783
|5428
|120.6
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|39
|132
|171
|4.5
|241
|6.3
|86
|1
|37
|124
|11
|Bertans
|28
|139
|167
|4.6
|63
|1.8
|92
|0
|26
|33
|23
|Hachimura
|39
|106
|145
|5.8
|40
|1.6
|57
|0
|18
|20
|3
|McRae
|17
|87
|104
|3.6
|82
|2.8
|61
|0
|19
|38
|15
|Bryant
|47
|133
|180
|7.2
|53
|2.1
|55
|0
|9
|34
|21
|Thomas
|8
|48
|56
|1.6
|136
|3.8
|71
|2
|13
|74
|6
|Wagner
|34
|93
|127
|6.0
|28
|1.3
|81
|0
|15
|43
|13
|Smith
|20
|115
|135
|3.0
|204
|4.5
|64
|0
|36
|59
|16
|Brown
|47
|200
|247
|5.9
|89
|2.1
|78
|0
|54
|46
|4
|Mahinmi
|57
|93
|150
|6.0
|37
|1.5
|74
|0
|21
|36
|35
|Pasecniks
|37
|57
|94
|5.2
|17
|.9
|57
|0
|8
|22
|10
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Mathews
|6
|17
|23
|1.5
|10
|.7
|26
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Payton II
|19
|43
|62
|3.6
|39
|2.3
|38
|0
|29
|17
|7
|Bonga
|40
|90
|130
|3.2
|43
|1.1
|87
|0
|28
|27
|12
|Williams
|14
|28
|42
|4.7
|6
|.7
|11
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Schofield
|6
|27
|33
|1.4
|14
|.6
|41
|0
|7
|7
|3
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Robinson
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|7
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Wall
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|463
|1435
|1898
|42.2
|1149
|25.5
|1007
|3
|344
|634
|192
|OPPONENTS
|471
|1605
|2076
|46.1
|1151
|25.6
|968
|0
|334
|699
|235
View Comments