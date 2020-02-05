Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Beal 42 35.6 415-912 .455 108-331 287-339 .847 1225 29.2
Bertans 40 29.3 193-443 .436 144-336 69-79 .873 599 15.0
Hachimura 26 29.0 151-311 .486 10-48 47-56 .839 359 13.8
Bryant 29 25.4 151-257 .588 15-44 56-75 .747 373 12.9
McRae 29 22.6 133-317 .420 40-106 64-83 .771 370 12.8
Thomas 40 23.1 174-426 .408 78-189 62-76 .816 488 12.2
Wagner 22 20.0 97-165 .588 22-56 36-43 .837 252 11.5
Smith 49 26.2 224-488 .459 44-125 43-64 .672 535 10.9
Brown 46 26.2 188-407 .462 37-111 69-91 .758 482 10.5
Mahinmi 29 22.0 84-166 .506 5-22 56-88 .636 229 7.9
Pasecniks 19 19.5 54-102 .529 0-2 31-50 .620 139 7.3
Miles 10 16.1 19-59 .322 11-35 15-20 .750 64 6.4
Mathews 15 13.1 23-50 .460 18-42 29-32 .906 93 6.2
Payton II 21 19.2 43-106 .406 11-39 4-8 .500 101 4.8
Bonga 44 17.6 75-139 .540 14-36 39-51 .765 203 4.6
Williams 10 13.4 16-25 .640 0-2 3-5 .600 35 3.5
Schofield 26 11.2 30-75 .400 14-47 9-13 .692 83 3.2
Chiozza 10 12.3 10-34 .294 7-16 0-0 .000 27 2.7
Robinson 9 5.4 5-12 .417 3-5 0-0 .000 13 1.4
Wall 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 49 241.0 2085-4494 .464 581-1592 919-1173 .783 5670 115.7
OPPONENTS 49 241.0 2142-4383 .489 617-1642 1017-1301 .782 5918 120.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Beal 42 146 188 4.5 264 6.3 93 1 43 135 16
Bertans 31 154 185 4.6 72 1.8 100 0 29 38 27
Hachimura 39 114 153 5.9 40 1.5 58 0 18 22 3
Bryant 59 156 215 7.4 64 2.2 66 0 10 41 26
McRae 17 87 104 3.6 82 2.8 61 0 19 38 15
Thomas 11 57 68 1.7 146 3.7 77 2 13 77 6
Wagner 34 95 129 5.9 28 1.3 83 0 15 44 13
Smith 22 127 149 3.0 227 4.6 72 0 40 64 18
Brown 52 214 266 5.8 100 2.2 87 0 57 48 5
Mahinmi 63 113 176 6.1 41 1.4 89 0 23 41 39
Pasecniks 37 57 94 4.9 17 .9 58 0 8 22 10
Miles 4 8 12 1.2 12 1.2 14 0 10 4 4
Mathews 6 17 23 1.5 10 .7 26 0 3 7 1
Payton II 25 48 73 3.5 45 2.1 47 0 32 19 7
Bonga 49 95 144 3.3 47 1.1 103 0 29 31 14
Williams 15 28 43 4.3 6 .6 11 0 1 4 6
Schofield 6 28 34 1.3 14 .5 41 0 8 7 3
Chiozza 0 15 15 1.5 28 2.8 12 0 10 9 2
Robinson 1 4 5 .6 7 .8 2 0 0 3 1
Wall 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 513 1563 2076 42.4 1250 25.5 1100 3 368 686 216
OPPONENTS 522 1735 2257 46.1 1270 25.9 1065 0 359 753 255